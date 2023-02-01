OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will launch globally on February 7. The flagship truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from OnePlus will launch alongside the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R 5G at the Cloud 11 event in India and other markets. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is already available on sale in China. The TWS earbuds will be available with the same specifications and features globally soon. Ahead of the official launch, a new leak has revealed the pricing details of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Tipster Snoopy Tech revealed that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will launch in Europe for EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,900). Some markets in Europe will see a launch price of EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 19,400). The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is currently available in China for CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,900). Prices of smartphones and electronic items are higher in Europe due to local taxes. Therefore, we can expect the India price of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to be slightly lower.

The OnePlus Buds Pro (Review) was launched in India for Rs 9,990. However, considering the upgrades, plus the rising cost of components along with the weakening rupee against the US dollar, we can expect the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to cost slightly more than its predecessor.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has the same design as the original model. It comes with a stem design with a dual-tone finish. The earbuds continue to feature silicon ear tips and offer support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 48 dB. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also supports Spatial Audio, which is also found in the more premium Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (Review).

The earbuds each have three microphones with an AI noise-reduction feature. Users can control music playback or answer calls with touch controls on the stem. The earbuds also support Bluetooth v5.3. In addition to this, there is support for multiple audio codecs, such as AAC, SBC, LHDC and LC3. The company has partnered with Dynaudio to tune the sound of the earbuds.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is claimed to offer up to 39 hours of battery life. The charging case packs a 520mAh battery and supports fast charging and wireless charging. The earbuds are also IP55-rated for water and dust resistance.

