Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord 4 features 6.74-inch 1.5K(1,240x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024 19:30 IST
OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 4 has a 5.500mAh battery

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 4 runs on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14.1
  • The new Nord phone ships with several AI features
  • It packs up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord 4 was launched in India on Tuesday (July 16) as the latest smartphone by the Chinese tech brand. The new Nord series handset, unveiled at OnePlus' Summer Launch Event, comes as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord 3 and offers an AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The OnePlus Nord 4 is equipped with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and features dual cameras led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Other highlights of the phone include a 5,500mAh battery, dual stereo speakers and several AI-based features

OnePlus Nord 4 price in India

Price of OnePlus Nord 4 in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher-end variants with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage have a price tag of Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The smartphone is offered in Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green, and Obsidian Midnight shades. The new phone will be available for pre-orders via OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and other retail stores from July 20 to July 30. The open sale will start on August 2. 

As an introductory offer, the base variant of OnePlus Nord 4 can be grabbed for Rs. 28,999 by applying bank-based discounts. During open sales, the initial price tag would be Rs. 27,999, including bank offers. 

OnePlus Nord 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 4 runs on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14.1 on top and OnePlus is promising four years of software updates and a further two years of security updates to the new phone. It features a 6.74-inch 1.5K(1,240x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with 450ppi pixel density, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, 93.50 percent screen-to-body ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and an Adreno 732 GPU.

OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Nord 4 will offer smooth operations after years of use as it has bagged a TUV SUD Fluency 72 Month A rating. It carries an X-axis linear motor for gaming. For photos and videos, the phone carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel Sony ultra wide-angle camera with 112 degrees field of view. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The camera setup is capable of shooting 4K video at 30/60 frames per second (fps) and 1080p video at 60fps. It packs up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord 4 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, NFC, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It includes an alert slider on the left spine. The handset supports face unlock feature and has dual stereo speakers with noise cancellation support. The new Nord phone ships with several AI features like AI Audio Summary to quickly transcribe a long meeting, AI Note Summary to summarise emails, AI Text Translate for translations and AI Linkboost for enhanced connectivity.

OnePlus has provided a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support on the Nord 4. The battery unit is claimed to survive more than 1,600 charging cycles. It includes OnePlus's in-house Battery Health Engine technology, that analyses battery use and charging habits with the help of AI and optimises the charging after the phone reaches 80 percent charge. The fast-charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from 1 to 100 percent in just 28 minutes. OnePlus Nord 4 measures 162.6x75x8.0mm and weighs 199.5 grams.

 

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, OnePlus Nord 4 Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro With Up to 44 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Google AI Overviews Reportedly Pared Back Further, Shows for Just 7 Percent of All Searches

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Goes Official in India
  2. Moto G85 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: See Launch Offers
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 Review
  4. HMD Is Gearing Up to Launch Its First-Ever Smartphones in India
  5. OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
  6. iOS 18, iPadOS 18 Public Beta Released: How to Install, Features, More
  7. OnePlus Watch 2R With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  8. Realme 13 Pro 5G Listed on Indonesia Telecom Certification Website: Report
  9. Redmi Pad SE 4G Design Teased, Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  10. OnePlus Watch 2R First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Pad SE 4G India Launch Date Set for July 29; Design, Colour Options Teased
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 3K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony Xperia 5 VI Alleged Cases Listed on German Retailer Site; Suggests Similar Design to Its Predecessor
  5. Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ AI PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Tipped to Drop Blue Titanium Finish in Favour of a ‘Rose’ Colourway on iPhone 16 Pro
  7. OnePlus Watch 2R With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Elon Musk Initiates Key Change in Robotaxi Design, Delays Unveiling for Now
  9. Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport Confirmed to Launch in China on July 19: What We Know So Far
  10. Google AI Overviews Reportedly Pared Back Further, Shows for Just 7 Percent of All Searches
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »