OnePlus seems to have cooked up another interesting smartwatch with the launch of its new Watch 2R model. As the last character of the product name aptly describes, the OnePlus Watch 2R is an affordable version of the Watch 2. This is similar to the OnePlus 12R, a smartphone which offers similar performance as the premium OnePlus 12, minus its premium bits (latest processor, better cameras). However, the Chinese brand has made some bold decisions with its first ‘R'-branded smartwatch. It's available at a rather competitive Rs. 17,999 asking price and packs identical hardware, which helped the OnePlus Watch 2 offer some class-leading features. And these may strangely end up making the affordable Watch 2R the more attractive model for some.

OnePlus Watch 2R Review Design and Specifications:

Case size - 46mm

Case material - Aluminium

Durability - IP68 (up to 5ATM)

If you have read about the Watch 2 in our review or just checked out one in person, one of the obvious changes with the new Watch 2R is its design. OnePlus has switched gears from a modern design to a vintage one with its Watch 2R. I find the new brushed aluminium design appealing as it's not as confusing as the Watch 2's design which seemed like an odd mix of a classic watch design blended with a modern appearance.

The OnePlus Watch 2R has a vintage appearance

The OnePlus Watch 2R, on the other hand, does not feel as lost in terms of design as it sticks to a traditional appearance with two pushers (buttons) on the right side (when worn on the left hand). Kind of resembling a regular chronograph watch, the Watch 2R has a uniform and rather balanced appearance compared to the Watch 2, so it can be worn on the left hand with the buttons facing the left (the interface always supports this) without appearing weird. The two buttons (top: home, bottom: multifunction) can be customised just like on the Watch 2.

As mentioned in my first impressions, the use of aluminium over stainless steel for its case also makes the Watch 2R noticeably lighter at 59 grams (with the straps), which is a lot lighter than the Watch 2's 80 grams. Those who prefer the heft and toughness of stainless steel will prefer the latter. This is because the Watch 2R also loses out on the sapphire crystal glass (common on traditional wristwatches) and goes with Panda glass (found mainly on smartphones), which is more susceptible to scratches. Weight aside, I think it would have been nice to see a smaller 44mm case size as well for those with smaller wrists.

The 22m silicon strap is comfortable and has a pin buckle clasp made of stainless steel

While the bridge between the two pushers has gone, OnePlus has maintained two rounded buttons, which are easier to press and identify. The lugs are now thicker, and the new straps (which have a nice texture) have a clean fit and appearance, making it easier to mount a new strap. The Watch 2's straps hugged the lugs, which gave it a confusingly modern appearance. The straps are made out of silicon, and the pin-buckle system out of stainless steel.

OnePlus has also retained the magnetic charging system from the Watch 2 out here. While I love how well the watch sticks to the practically designed magnetic charging dock, the exposed flat metal pins on the back case could trigger skin allergies for some.

The OnePlus 2R has a flat display made of 2D Panda glass

Despite losing its stainless steel case, the Watch 2R still packs a sufficiently good IP68 rating for dust and water and can withstand up to 5 ATM of water pressure. What it lacks versus the Watch 2 is the MIL-STD-810H certification, which makes it able to withstand freezing cold or extremely hot weather conditions.

OnePlus Watch 2R Review Display:

Display type - AMOLED

Resolution - 466 x 466 pixels

Protection - 2D Panda glass

Despite packing the exact same round 1.43-inch AMOLED display as the Watch 2, OnePlus went with a flat Panda display glass, which now has numbers imprinted near its edge. While the numbers don't do much in terms of functionality, they do make the bezel (which did appear a bit chunky on the Watch 2) appear a lot slimmer. While the thickness of this bezel remains the same as on the Watch 2, it is still a lot thicker than the one on the older Galaxy Watch 6.

The OnePlus Watch 2R's always-on-display feature works well and is bright enough outdoors

In terms of brightness, the display performs well in direct sunlight and also appears sufficiently sharp while displaying text and icons. The always-on display feature now seems to be calibrated to be a wee bit brighter, making it more useful for reading glanceable information on supported native watch faces.

OnePlus Watch 2R Review Software and Companion App:

Companion app platforms - Android

Watch Software - Wear OS 4 (Android 13) + RTOS

OnePlus will need you to download Oppo's OHealth companion app to use the OnePlus Watch 2R. The companion app is only available for Android devices and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. It comes with a well-designed interface (now works with foldables) with all the necessary information and customisations laid out in a clean and easy-to-understand format under various tabs.

What I like about this interface, compared to other companion apps from competing wearables at this price point, is that the settings aren't buried too deep. Another important detail is the setup process, which I found very easy and quick (provided you already have a OnePlus/Oppo account). Your data collected by the app can also be synced with other services like Google Fit, Google Health Connect and Strava. This means you can take your health data with you if you decide to jump ecosystems or switch to another smartwatch brand.

Oppo's OHealth app is well-designed and can also sync data to other platforms

The Watch's mixed self-switching interface remains the same as on the Watch 2. OnePlus' Dual-Engine architecture seamlessly switches between RTOS when using basic features and fitness tracking and switches to Wear OS 4 when accessing any third-party apps or advanced features. You can manually switch between the two as well by choosing the Smart mode (which uses 2 operating systems) and Power saver (only RTOS). OnePlus' reasoning for using two operating systems makes plenty of sense as the Wear OS 4 is a power-hungry operating system, while the RTOS interface sips on power and requires minimal resources to run.

One problem that does arise from using two operating systems is consistency. You will notice various fonts (I found 3 in all) being used across the watch interface. There's one that can be found deep inside Settings (Roboto), there's OnePlus' own font (used in its Weather, Clock apps, etc.) and a third one from Google's apps (Maps, Gmail, etc.), which comes from the Pixel Watch-side of things. Thankfully, the user interface has a common theme and iconography across both operating systems.

The app drawer has three layouts when using Wear OS 4 on the OnePlus Watch 2R

Another detail that still seems to lack creativity is the watch faces. The OnePlus Watch 2R packs in 2 new extra ones over the existing ones already available via the app. The ones available in the companion app are customisable (to an extent) but are quite boring and seem dated when compared to what's available on a Galaxy Watch or an Apple Watch.

OnePlus Watch 2R Review Performance:

Processors - Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 + BES2700

RAM - 2GB

Storage - 32GB ROM

For the most part, I usually ended up using the wearable in Smart mode, which automatically switches between Wear OS 4 and RTOS. Both software interfaces run smoothly without any major hiccups. Some software bugs pointed out in my Watch 2 review also have been fixed with the Watch 2R.

The OnePlus Watch 2R has plenty of workout modes with auto-detection for a few of them

Bluetooth calling worked well when tested, and the caller could hear me clearly despite some breeze blowing into the watch. But the speaker sounds a bit too soft, even at maximum volume. So, I had to hold the watch up to my ear to hear the caller clearly. One can also remedy this by pairing a set of TWS earphones with the watch.

We confirmed with OnePlus that its Watch 2R comes with the same set of health sensors as the Watch 2. With that said, performance is on par with the latter, providing close to accurate SpO2 readings compared to a stand-alone pulse oximeter and the same goes for heart rate monitoring as well. GPS tracking during a brisk walk was accurate even when walking under trees and with plenty of tall buildings in the vicinity.

OnePlus really needs to offer more animated and trendy watch faces with its wearables

Just like the Watch 2, the OnePlus Watch 2R can also track short naps and it does so quite well, with good accuracy. The sleep reports statistics also provide data about sleep stages but the companion app also provides suggestions (dietary changes and more) on how to improve sleep as well. Stress readings could not be tested but they did match my current state of mind whenever I checked it.

OnePlus Watch 2R Review Battery:

Battery capacity - 500mAh

Charging rate - 7.5W

Charging adapter - Magnetic (4-pin)

OnePlus' unique Dual-Engine architecture lets the watch easily last a good 7 days with no workouts (AOD OFF, SpO2 OFF) and the daily sleep tracking with all notifications switched on. Turning on the AOD and SpO2 monitoring and including one 5kms (GPS-connected) walk every day, the watch's battery life lasted 2.5 days, which is pretty much the same as the Watch 2 and still better than the results I got from Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 when I tested it last year. If you don't use a lot of apps on a daily basis (or only when working out), OnePlus claims you can get up to 12 days of battery life in its Power saver mode. Unlike most smartwatches will also let you use all health and fitness tracking features.

OnePlus lets you choose between Smart mode and Power Saver mode when using the smartwatch

Charging using a 100W SuperVOOC charger (not available in the box), saw the battery charge quickly to 87 percent in just 30 minutes and complete the charge in 46 minutes. I still love OnePlus' approach with the magnetic charging dock, which has a strong hold on the watch when connected.

The tiny charging dock has a Type-C charging port and comes with a regular USB Type-C to Type-A cable in the box. This also means that you can plug any Type-C cable into the dock for charging the wearable, which is very practical. Indeed, this is an area that no other smartwatch brand has been able to match up with OnePlus, and you can now avail this super fast charging tech in a watch that costs just Rs. 17,999.

OnePlus Watch 2R Verdict

The OnePlus Watch 2R is a very interesting wearable from OnePlus indeed. It has been designed for the urban commuter, unlike the tougher Watch 2, which can also handle extreme weather. Unlike previous R-series products from the brand, the Watch 2R maintains the performance standards set by the premium model (Watch 2), which makes it a very attractive Wear OS-powered wearable at Rs. 17,999 in India.

Despite trimming off a few hardware features (stainless steel case, sapphire glass face), OnePlus has managed to come up with a smart wearable that performs and lasts just as well as the higher-priced model. The aluminium case has even worked in its favour (reducing weight) and, in my opinion, looks a lot better compared to the Watch 2 as well.

The OnePlus Watch 2 (Review), despite its stellar battery life at Rs. 24,999, did not offer advanced features like cellular connectivity, blood-pressure monitoring, and BMI measurements that are available on Samsung's Galaxy Watches at a higher price-point. But the OnePlus Watch 2R's lower price, Wear OS software and excellent battery life make the lack of the above features easy to ignore, making it better than the OnePlus Watch 2 for some.