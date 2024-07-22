Oppo K12x 5G will arrive in India soon. The company has announced the launch date of the smartphone and also revealed the design, colourways, and key features of the upcoming handset including display and battery details. Notably, a Chinese version of the Oppo K12x 5G was unveiled earlier this year. The design of the Indian variant appears to be slightly different from its Chinese counterpart. The Oppo K12x 5G may likely launch in India as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Oppo K12x 5G launch, design, colour options

The Oppo K12x 5G will launch in India on July 29, the company confirmed in a press note. The handset is teased with a design similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 4, suggesting that it may be a rebrand of the model.

The dual rear camera unit of the upcoming Oppo K12x 5G is placed within a vertical pill-shaped module alongside a circular LED flash unit. The display has a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera, while the volume rocker and power button appear on the right edge.

An official product page for the Oppo K12x 5G is also live on the company's India website. The phone is confirmed to come in two colour options — Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet.

Oppo K12x 5G features

The Oppo K12x 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also claimed to support Splash Touch technology which is said to help someone use the phone even with wet hands.

Oppo has also revealed that the K12x 5G will measure 7.68mm in thickness and weigh 186g. The handset is set to come with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It will also have twice-reinforced Panda Glass protection and MIL-STD-810H certification.

The Oppo K12x 5G will be equipped with the company's AI Linkboost technology and will support the Dual View Video feature. The latter allows users to record videos using the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The phone is also confirmed to pack a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.