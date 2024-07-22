Technology News

Oppo K12x 5G India Launch Date Set for July 29; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed

Oppo K12x 5G will come with twice-reinforced Panda Glass and MIL-STD-810H certification.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2024 15:14 IST
Oppo K12x 5G India Launch Date Set for July 29; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K12x 5G (pictured) will come in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo K12x 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The phone will come with an IP54-rated build
  • The Oppo K12x 5G will support 45W wired SuperVOOC charging
Oppo K12x 5G will arrive in India soon. The company has announced the launch date of the smartphone and also revealed the design, colourways, and key features of the upcoming handset including display and battery details. Notably, a Chinese version of the Oppo K12x 5G was unveiled earlier this year. The design of the Indian variant appears to be slightly different from its Chinese counterpart. The Oppo K12x 5G may likely launch in India as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Oppo K12x 5G launch, design, colour options

The Oppo K12x 5G will launch in India on July 29, the company confirmed in a press note. The handset is teased with a design similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 4, suggesting that it may be a rebrand of the model.oppo k12x 5g launch banner inline oppo_k12x_5g

The dual rear camera unit of the upcoming Oppo K12x 5G is placed within a vertical pill-shaped module alongside a circular LED flash unit. The display has a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera, while the volume rocker and power button appear on the right edge.

An official product page for the Oppo K12x 5G is also live on the company's India website. The phone is confirmed to come in two colour options — Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet. 

Oppo K12x 5G features

The Oppo K12x 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also claimed to support Splash Touch technology which is said to help someone use the phone even with wet hands. 

Oppo has also revealed that the K12x 5G will measure 7.68mm in thickness and weigh 186g. The handset is set to come with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It will also have twice-reinforced Panda Glass protection and MIL-STD-810H certification. 

The Oppo K12x 5G will be equipped with the company's AI Linkboost technology and will support the Dual View Video feature. The latter allows users to record videos using the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The phone is also confirmed to pack a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo K12x 5G, Oppo K12x 5G India launch, Oppo K12x 5G design, Oppo K12x 5G specifications, Oppo, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Get Same Back Cover as iPhone 16
Oppo K12x 5G India Launch Date Set for July 29; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
Comment
