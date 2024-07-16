Technology News

OnePlus Watch 2R First Impressions

The OnePlus Watch 2R is your affordable solution to the Watch 2.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 July 2024 19:59 IST
OnePlus Watch 2R First Impressions

The OnePlus Watch 2R is the second wearable in its Watch series in India

Highlights
  • The OnePlus Watch 2R has a different design compared to it Watch 2
  • It uses the same dual architecture processor layout of the Watch 2
  • It also has the same 500mAh battery as the premium model
Advertisement

After a long time, OnePlus decided to revive its smartwatch lineup in 2024 with the launch of its all-new OnePlus Watch 2. The device arrived with many firsts. Most important of these was its unique dual-engine architecture (two processors paired with two operating systems) driven by its quest to provide better battery life on a Wear OS-powered device. Despite being the brand's first “smartwatch” ever, it turned out to be a very reliable health and fitness tracking wearable in our review, especially given its attractive price tag. It turns out that this is just the beginning for OnePlus, as it has already begun expanding its watch lineup with a new affordable offering called the OnePlus Watch 2R.

Everyone sure got excited when a watch with a new design from OnePlus appeared on various certification websites and leaks. The one which appeared on the Chinese certification website also packed LTE connectivity. So, it seemed that OnePlus had prepped a new smartwatch, which also had cellular connectivity, making for a well-rounded offering.

oneplus watch 2r design straps gadgets 360 OnePlusWatch2R OnePlus

The OnePlus Watch 2R sure looks like a premium smartwatch despite switching to aluminium

 

It turns out that this was the model solely made for the Chinese market, as OnePlus announced today that it would be a similar-looking OnePlus Watch 2R for global markets (including India). The OnePlus Watch 2R comes with a price tag of Rs 17,999 and will be available for purchase from July 20.

It appears identical to the OnePlus Watch 2 (eSIM) launched in China, but OnePlus's pitch for this global variant of the Watch 2 (eSIM) is very different for the global market. The Chinese brand will not offer LTE or cellular connectivity with this watch but instead, market it as an affordable offering to the more premium OnePlus Watch 2 that is currently available at Rs 24,999 in India. And so, we now have a more affordable OnePlus Watch 2 in India with the fitting ‘R' moniker, which falls in line with the brand's ‘R' series of smartphones offering high performance at an affordable price.

oneplus watch 2r design case back sensors gadgets 360 OnePlusWatch2R OnePlus

The case back and sensors of the OnePlus Watch 2R remain the same as on the Watch 2

 

The OnePlus Watch 2R has the same hardware as the Watch 2, which makes it a bargain deal, given its affordable pricing. However, the main difference is its new design. While I prefer the Watch 2R's more traditional design over the Watch 2's modern design, OnePlus has cut costs by going with an aluminium case instead of a stronger stainless steel one on the latter.

The OnePlus Watch 2R has a case made of aluminium with a natural brushed metal finish. It has flatter and more pronounced sides versus the more bevelled look of the Watch 2. Since it is made of aluminium, it is also lighter at 59 grams (with the strap) versus the Watch 2, which weighs 80 grams. This was instantly noticeable the second I pulled it out of the box, given its large 46mm case size, which remains the same as the Watch 2.

oneplus watch 2r design buttons gadgets 360 OnePlusWatch2R OnePlus

The design of the two buttons has changed compared to the Watch 2's button layout

 

As with the new case design, the straps have also changed. There's a delicate diamond-shaped embossed pattern, which gives it a premium look.

Inside, the hardware strangely remains identical. OnePlus even confirmed to us that the sensors used for heart rate monitoring and SpO2 are the same as those used on the Watch 2. What also remains the same is the battery capacity at 500mAh as well as the dual-engine architecture, which continues to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 processor and the BT2700 for powering the auto-switching WearOS 4 and RTOS software experiences.

oneplus watch 2r design vs watch2 gadgets 360 OnePlusWatch2R OnePlus

The affordable Watch 2R (left) looks very different compared to the premium Watch 2 (right)

 

So, apart from the switch to an aluminium case, not much else has changed as even the 1.43-inch round AMOLED panel remains the same as on the Watch 2. However, it gets a painted bezel with inscriptions on it. The Watch 2's 5ATM + IP68 rating for dust and water resistance (minus the MIL-STD-810H certification) also makes it to the Watch 2R.

Technically, it's easy to conclude that the OnePlus Watch 2 is a solid, affordable WearOS alternative, but we will need to put it through our regular testing to find out if it's as capable as the Watch 2 (as OnePlus claims it is). And if it is, it will turn out to be a very accessible Wear OS-powered smartwatch indeed. Stay tuned to our full review, which will be out soon.

OnePlus Watch 2 (Cellular)

OnePlus Watch 2 (Cellular)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Watch 2R Design, OnePlus Watch 2R vs OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2R Specifications, OnePlus Watch 2R Battery, OnePlus Watch 2R Display
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
OpenAI Said to Be Working on New Reasoning Technology Under Code Name ‘Strawberry’
Honor MagicPad 2 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Launched Alongside Honor Pad 9 Pro

Related Stories

OnePlus Watch 2R First Impressions
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Goes Official in India
  2. Moto G85 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: See Launch Offers
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 Review
  4. HMD Is Gearing Up to Launch Its First-Ever Smartphones in India
  5. OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
  6. iOS 18, iPadOS 18 Public Beta Released: How to Install, Features, More
  7. OnePlus Watch 2R With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  8. Realme 13 Pro 5G Listed on Indonesia Telecom Certification Website: Report
  9. Redmi Pad SE 4G Design Teased, Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  10. OnePlus Watch 2R First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Pad SE 4G India Launch Date Set for July 29; Design, Colour Options Teased
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 3K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony Xperia 5 VI Alleged Cases Listed on German Retailer Site; Suggests Similar Design to Its Predecessor
  5. Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ AI PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Tipped to Drop Blue Titanium Finish in Favour of a ‘Rose’ Colourway on iPhone 16 Pro
  7. OnePlus Watch 2R With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Elon Musk Initiates Key Change in Robotaxi Design, Delays Unveiling for Now
  9. Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport Confirmed to Launch in China on July 19: What We Know So Far
  10. Google AI Overviews Reportedly Pared Back Further, Shows for Just 7 Percent of All Searches
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »