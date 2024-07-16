OnePlus Watch 2R First Impressions

After a long time, OnePlus decided to revive its smartwatch lineup in 2024 with the launch of its all-new OnePlus Watch 2. The device arrived with many firsts. Most important of these was its unique dual-engine architecture (two processors paired with two operating systems) driven by its quest to provide better battery life on a Wear OS-powered device. Despite being the brand's first “smartwatch” ever, it turned out to be a very reliable health and fitness tracking wearable in our review, especially given its attractive price tag. It turns out that this is just the beginning for OnePlus, as it has already begun expanding its watch lineup with a new affordable offering called the OnePlus Watch 2R.

Everyone sure got excited when a watch with a new design from OnePlus appeared on various certification websites and leaks. The one which appeared on the Chinese certification website also packed LTE connectivity. So, it seemed that OnePlus had prepped a new smartwatch, which also had cellular connectivity, making for a well-rounded offering.

The OnePlus Watch 2R sure looks like a premium smartwatch despite switching to aluminium

It turns out that this was the model solely made for the Chinese market, as OnePlus announced today that it would be a similar-looking OnePlus Watch 2R for global markets (including India). The OnePlus Watch 2R comes with a price tag of Rs 17,999 and will be available for purchase from July 20.

It appears identical to the OnePlus Watch 2 (eSIM) launched in China, but OnePlus's pitch for this global variant of the Watch 2 (eSIM) is very different for the global market. The Chinese brand will not offer LTE or cellular connectivity with this watch but instead, market it as an affordable offering to the more premium OnePlus Watch 2 that is currently available at Rs 24,999 in India. And so, we now have a more affordable OnePlus Watch 2 in India with the fitting ‘R' moniker, which falls in line with the brand's ‘R' series of smartphones offering high performance at an affordable price.

The case back and sensors of the OnePlus Watch 2R remain the same as on the Watch 2

The OnePlus Watch 2R has the same hardware as the Watch 2, which makes it a bargain deal, given its affordable pricing. However, the main difference is its new design. While I prefer the Watch 2R's more traditional design over the Watch 2's modern design, OnePlus has cut costs by going with an aluminium case instead of a stronger stainless steel one on the latter.

The OnePlus Watch 2R has a case made of aluminium with a natural brushed metal finish. It has flatter and more pronounced sides versus the more bevelled look of the Watch 2. Since it is made of aluminium, it is also lighter at 59 grams (with the strap) versus the Watch 2, which weighs 80 grams. This was instantly noticeable the second I pulled it out of the box, given its large 46mm case size, which remains the same as the Watch 2.

The design of the two buttons has changed compared to the Watch 2's button layout

As with the new case design, the straps have also changed. There's a delicate diamond-shaped embossed pattern, which gives it a premium look.

Inside, the hardware strangely remains identical. OnePlus even confirmed to us that the sensors used for heart rate monitoring and SpO2 are the same as those used on the Watch 2. What also remains the same is the battery capacity at 500mAh as well as the dual-engine architecture, which continues to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 processor and the BT2700 for powering the auto-switching WearOS 4 and RTOS software experiences.

The affordable Watch 2R (left) looks very different compared to the premium Watch 2 (right)

So, apart from the switch to an aluminium case, not much else has changed as even the 1.43-inch round AMOLED panel remains the same as on the Watch 2. However, it gets a painted bezel with inscriptions on it. The Watch 2's 5ATM + IP68 rating for dust and water resistance (minus the MIL-STD-810H certification) also makes it to the Watch 2R.

Technically, it's easy to conclude that the OnePlus Watch 2 is a solid, affordable WearOS alternative, but we will need to put it through our regular testing to find out if it's as capable as the Watch 2 (as OnePlus claims it is). And if it is, it will turn out to be a very accessible Wear OS-powered smartwatch indeed. Stay tuned to our full review, which will be out soon.