Oppo Enco Air 3 With Up to 25 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: All Details

Oppo has launched Enco Air 3 today alongside Oppo Reno 8T 5G.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 February 2023 19:03 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Air 3 is priced at Rs. 2,999 in India and is available in a single colour variant

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Air 3 are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance
  • The earbuds come with a transparent lid design
  • Oppo Enco Air 3 also offers 47ms ultra-low latency

Oppo Enco Air 3 earbuds have been launched by the company on February 3, alongside the Oppo Reno 8T 5G. The wearables have arrived as the successor to the Oppo Enco Air 2, which was launched last year and packs significant upgrades. It features IP54-rated dust and water-resistant and offers up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. Oppo Enco Air 3 comes with a transparent lid-designed case. The earbuds will go for sale at Rs. 2,999 starting from February 10.

Oppo Enco Air 3 price, availability

Oppo has launched the new Oppo Enco Air 3 at a price of Rs. 2,999 in India. They are currently available for pre-order on the Oppo online store. The wireless earbuds come in single colour options i.e, Glaze White.

The earbuds will go for sale from February 10, on Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo store as well as other partner stores.

Oppo Enco Air 3 specifications, features

The Oppo Enco Air 3 comes with a translucent Jelly Case that packs 13.4mm drivers. The earbuds feature HiFi 5 DSP for audiophile-grade processing. Other key specifications of the earbuds include alive audio support, deep noise cancellation, and a low latency rate in dedicated game mode. The earbuds will offer a battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge and a total playback time of up to 25 hours with the case. The earbuds are powered by a 27mAh battery, while its case gets a 300mAh battery.

Additionally, Oppo Enco Air 3 comes with IP54 certificate for its dust and water-resistant abilities. It also supports SBC and AAC codecs, and Bluetooth v5.3. The users will be able to pair the earbuds with up to two devices at the same time. They weigh 3.75gm each and 37.4gm with the case.

The Oppo Enco Air 3 is a successor to Oppo Enco Air 2 which was launched last year in March. The Enco Air 2 comes equipped with 13.4mm composite titanised diaphragm drivers and sports a translucent lid design. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Comment
 
 

