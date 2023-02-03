Oppo Enco Air 3 earbuds have been launched by the company on February 3, alongside the Oppo Reno 8T 5G. The wearables have arrived as the successor to the Oppo Enco Air 2, which was launched last year and packs significant upgrades. It features IP54-rated dust and water-resistant and offers up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. Oppo Enco Air 3 comes with a transparent lid-designed case. The earbuds will go for sale at Rs. 2,999 starting from February 10.

Oppo Enco Air 3 price, availability

Oppo has launched the new Oppo Enco Air 3 at a price of Rs. 2,999 in India. They are currently available for pre-order on the Oppo online store. The wireless earbuds come in single colour options i.e, Glaze White.

The earbuds will go for sale from February 10, on Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo store as well as other partner stores.

Oppo Enco Air 3 specifications, features

The Oppo Enco Air 3 comes with a translucent Jelly Case that packs 13.4mm drivers. The earbuds feature HiFi 5 DSP for audiophile-grade processing. Other key specifications of the earbuds include alive audio support, deep noise cancellation, and a low latency rate in dedicated game mode. The earbuds will offer a battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge and a total playback time of up to 25 hours with the case. The earbuds are powered by a 27mAh battery, while its case gets a 300mAh battery.

Additionally, Oppo Enco Air 3 comes with IP54 certificate for its dust and water-resistant abilities. It also supports SBC and AAC codecs, and Bluetooth v5.3. The users will be able to pair the earbuds with up to two devices at the same time. They weigh 3.75gm each and 37.4gm with the case.

The Oppo Enco Air 3 is a successor to Oppo Enco Air 2 which was launched last year in March. The Enco Air 2 comes equipped with 13.4mm composite titanised diaphragm drivers and sports a translucent lid design. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

