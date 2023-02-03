Vivo Y100 Officially Teased to Come With Colour-Changing Rear Panel: See Here

Vivo Y100 is expected to debut in India later this month. The phone's essential features and hardware information were previously hinted in a report. In addition, the leak revealed the smartphone's anticipated pricing range in India. According to rumours, the smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, running the most recent version of Android 13. The device could feature a slim and light body with a rear panel that can change colours. The company has now officially teased the some of the smartphone's specifications.

Vivo tweeted a teaser of the Vivo Y100 where the phone's rear panel design is revealed. We can see a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash located within two circular units on the upper left side. The teaser also reveals that the upcoming smartphone by Vivo will be offered in at least two colour-changing variants — Black and Gold.

The Vivo Y100 will likely be the first Vivo phone to come in two colour-changing variations. While the Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V25 Pro both featured colour-changing displays, they were only offered in a single colour option.

As reported previously, the Y100 from Vivo will only be offered in a single configuration with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and it may cost roughly Rs. 27,000 in India. The 6-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display on the Vivo Y100, which supports dual SIMs and 5G, is likely to have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and could run Android 13. The phone is reportedly said to be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and an ARM Mali-G68 MP4 GPU.

The Vivo Y100 camera unit is likely to get a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. The 50-megapixel front camera is expected to be located in a hole-punch slot at the top of the front display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.