Oppo Find X6 Live Images Leak, Shows Massive Camera Module

Oppo Find X6 is said to come with a massive camera island and newly leaked live images of the handset appear to add more credibility to that rumour. The freshly leaked renders suggest a black colour for the Oppo Find X6. It seems to have a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is said to measure 9.2mm thick and appears to feature curved edges. The Oppo Find X6 is expected to go official in February alongside the Oppo Find X6 Pro. This lineup is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X5 series.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has posted alleged live images of the Oppo Find X6 on Weibo. It appears to be covered by a prototype case and the live images show a black colour handset. Oppo is likely to unveil the device in multiple colourways. The images highlight the phone from its back and it is seen with a large square-shaped module that houses at least three camera sensors alongside an LED flash. This new camera island design is a departure from what was seen on the Oppo Find X5 series smartphones. The images suggest curved edges as well. The overall design of the handset looks similar to what we saw on leaked renders earlier.

As per the leak, the Oppo Find X6 will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. It is said to be 9.2mm in thickness.

The Oppo Find X6 series comprising the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro is expected to be launched next month. Past leaks have suggested Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC on the vanilla model and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the Oppo Find X6 Pro.

There is no official information on the Oppo Find X6 as of yet, but we expect Oppo to release more details in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.