Oppo Enco X4 Colourways and Key Features Revealed Ahead of September 22 Launch

Oppo Enco X4 has been teased ahead of its global launch on September 22, with the company revealing the earbuds' design, colour options and several audio and noise cancellation features. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are shown with an oval charging case and stem-style earbuds in three finishes. Oppo has also highlighted improvements to noise cancellation, voice calls and audio transmission, along with Dynaudio audio tuning and AI-powered translation. The Enco X4 will make its global debut next week.

Oppo has confirmed through its official Weibo account that the Enco X4 will launch globally on September 22 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). Pre-orders are already open through Oppo's online store and Chinese e-commerce platforms including JD.com, Tmall and Douyin.

The Oppo Enco X4 earbuds feature a stemmed design and sit inside a rounded, oval-shaped charging case. Promotional images show the Enco X4 in Pink Gold, Soft White, and Titanium Grey (translated from Chinese) finishes. The case carries the Oppo branding and has a compact, rounded form.

Oppo Enco X4 Features

Oppo says the Enco X4 will improve human voice noise reduction by 250 percent and overall environmental noise reduction by 200 percent over the previous generation. It will use a 6nm flagship-level chip and an AI model-based noise cancellation algorithm. The earbuds will also support two-way AI noise cancellation for calls in environments with noise levels of up to 110dB.

Oppo's Enco X4 will use a fourth-generation Dynaudio co-developed coaxial dual-driver system with dual DACs. Oppo says full-frequency distortion has been reduced by 20 percent. The earbuds will support lossless audio transmission, with the transmission rate increased by up to 400 percent compared with the previous generation, according to the company.

The Enco X4 earbuds will support AI-powered real-time translation for two-way conversations. The feature is said to work through a connected smartphone and supports translation between different languages.

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