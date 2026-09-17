Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Oppo Enco X4 Colourways and Key Features Revealed Ahead of September 22 Launch

Oppo Enco X4 Colourways and Key Features Revealed Ahead of September 22 Launch

The Enco X4 earbuds will support AI-powered real-time translation for two-way conversations.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 12:53 IST
Oppo Enco X4 Colourways and Key Features Revealed Ahead of September 22 Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo has revealed an oval-shaped charging case for the Enco X4

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Enco X4 will use a 6nm flagship-level chip
  • The earbuds will feature Dynaudio co-developed drivers
  • Lossless audio transmission will get a major upgrade
Advertisement

Oppo Enco X4 has been teased ahead of its global launch on September 22, with the company revealing the earbuds' design, colour options and several audio and noise cancellation features. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are shown with an oval charging case and stem-style earbuds in three finishes. Oppo has also highlighted improvements to noise cancellation, voice calls and audio transmission, along with Dynaudio audio tuning and AI-powered translation. The Enco X4 will make its global debut next week.

Oppo Enco X4 Launch Date, Colour Options and Design

Oppo has confirmed through its official Weibo account that the Enco X4 will launch globally on September 22 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). Pre-orders are already open through Oppo's online store and Chinese e-commerce platforms including JD.com, Tmall and Douyin.

The Oppo Enco X4 earbuds feature a stemmed design and sit inside a rounded, oval-shaped charging case. Promotional images show the Enco X4 in Pink Gold, Soft White, and Titanium Grey (translated from Chinese) finishes. The case carries the Oppo branding and has a compact, rounded form.

Oppo Enco X4 Features

Oppo says the Enco X4 will improve human voice noise reduction by 250 percent and overall environmental noise reduction by 200 percent over the previous generation. It will use a 6nm flagship-level chip and an AI model-based noise cancellation algorithm. The earbuds will also support two-way AI noise cancellation for calls in environments with noise levels of up to 110dB.

Oppo's Enco X4 will use a fourth-generation Dynaudio co-developed coaxial dual-driver system with dual DACs. Oppo says full-frequency distortion has been reduced by 20 percent. The earbuds will support lossless audio transmission, with the transmission rate increased by up to 400 percent compared with the previous generation, according to the company.

The Enco X4 earbuds will support AI-powered real-time translation for two-way conversations. The feature is said to work through a connected smartphone and supports translation between different languages.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Enco X4, Oppo Enco X4 launch, Oppo Enco X4 features, Oppo Enco X4 design, Oppo Enco X4 colour options, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Helldivers 2, Horizon Forbidden West Delisted From Steam in UK, Sony Says Working to Fix Issue
Oppo Enco X4 Colourways and Key Features Revealed Ahead of September 22 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Some PlayStation Games Have Been Delisted From Steam in UK
  2. Samsung Galaxy A08 With a 6,000mAh Battery Debuts Globally at This Price
  3. Vivo X500 Pro Series to Debut With This New Chipset
  4. Samsung Starts Stable One UI 9 Rollout for the Galaxy S26 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Fixes Issue That Enabled ‘Targeted’ Attacks Against Pixel Phones via a Cellular Modem Vulnerability
  2. BGMI Redeem Codes for September 17: How to Get Frilly Ribbon Backpack and Other Free Rewards
  3. Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max to Debut With MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC
  4. Oppo Enco X4 Colourways and Key Features Revealed Ahead of September 22 Launch
  5. Helldivers 2, Horizon Forbidden West Delisted From Steam in UK, Sony Says Working to Fix Issue
  6. Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator With Gemini AI, Infinite 1-Way Cassette AC and More Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Samsung One UI 9 Rollout Starts for Galaxy S26 Series: Check Eligible Galaxy Devices, New Features
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Reportedly Sees Major Price Hike Over Dimensity 9500, May Still Be Below Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro
  9. Leaked DJI Neo 3 Drone Packaging Reveals New Bundled Controller and Refreshed Design for Improved Airflow
  10. AI Firms Could Face ‘Significant’ Liability If Their Systems Are Unsafe, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Warns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »