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BGMI Redeem Codes for September 17: How to Get Frilly Ribbon Backpack and Other Free Rewards

Players can unlock the Frilly Ribbon Backpack and a selection of other in-game rewards through the redeem codes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 13:03 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 17: How to Get Frilly Ribbon Backpack and Other Free Rewards

Photo Credit: Krafton India

List of BGMI Redeem Codes for September 17

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Highlights
  • The latest codes arrive following the launch of BGMI's 4.6 update
  • Players can claim the Frilly Ribbon Backpack along with other items
  • Players are limited to redeeming a single code per day per account
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Krafton India on Thursday released another batch of BGMI redeem codes. The latest drop arrives as BGMI's 4.6 update is now live, bringing the Midnight Hunters theme mode to the game along with the return of Ocean Odyssey. The new codes are tied to the Frilly Ribbon Backpack, while also giving players a chance to unlock other exclusive limited-time rewards for free. There are 50 codes in total, but each has a limited redemption capacity, so players will need to act quickly to claim the rewards.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 17

The headline reward offered as part of the September 17 BGMI redeem codes is the Frilly Ribbon Backpack. It is a cosmetic addition with a soft pastel design, layered ribbon detailing, and a bow-shaped clasp. A selection of other limited-time rewards, such as skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash), is also up for grabs as part of the BGMI redeem codes.

  • MEZBZ58BT6XU53DR
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Krafton says the codes can only be redeemed through BGMI's official Redeem Centre. There are a few restrictions to keep in mind. Each player can redeem only one code per day, while an individual code can be redeemed only once per account. Guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes. Rewards delivered through in-game mail must also be claimed within 30 days, after which the mail expires.

How to redeem BGMI codes

Players can follow these steps to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: Enter your BGMI Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redeem codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Redeem.

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, the eligible reward will be delivered through in-game mail.

BGMI Redeem Codes: FAQs

1. How many BGMI redeem codes have been released?

Krafton India has released 50 redeem codes following the release of the BGMI 4.6 Update.

2. What rewards can I get from the new BGMI redeem codes?

The codes offer the exclusive Frilly Ribbon Backpack along with a selection of other limited-time in-game rewards.

3. How can I redeem BGMI codes?

Visit the official BGMI Redeem Centre, enter your User ID and redemption code, complete the verification, and click Redeem. Eligible rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.

4. How long are the BGMI redeem codes valid?

The new BGMI redeem codes are valid until September 25, 2026. However, each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis, so individual codes may expire earlier.

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Further reading: BGMI, BGMI Redeem Codes, BGMI redeem codes for outfits, BGMI redeem codes for skins, BGMI Redeem codes today
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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