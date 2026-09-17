Krafton India on Thursday released another batch of BGMI redeem codes. The latest drop arrives as BGMI's 4.6 update is now live, bringing the Midnight Hunters theme mode to the game along with the return of Ocean Odyssey. The new codes are tied to the Frilly Ribbon Backpack, while also giving players a chance to unlock other exclusive limited-time rewards for free. There are 50 codes in total, but each has a limited redemption capacity, so players will need to act quickly to claim the rewards.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 17

The headline reward offered as part of the September 17 BGMI redeem codes is the Frilly Ribbon Backpack. It is a cosmetic addition with a soft pastel design, layered ribbon detailing, and a bow-shaped clasp. A selection of other limited-time rewards, such as skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash), is also up for grabs as part of the BGMI redeem codes.

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Krafton says the codes can only be redeemed through BGMI's official Redeem Centre. There are a few restrictions to keep in mind. Each player can redeem only one code per day, while an individual code can be redeemed only once per account. Guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes. Rewards delivered through in-game mail must also be claimed within 30 days, after which the mail expires.

How to redeem BGMI codes

Players can follow these steps to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: Enter your BGMI Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redeem codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Redeem.

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, the eligible reward will be delivered through in-game mail.

BGMI Redeem Codes: FAQs