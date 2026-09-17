The latest codes arrive following the launch of BGMI's 4.6 update
Players can claim the Frilly Ribbon Backpack along with other items
Players are limited to redeeming a single code per day per account
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Krafton India on Thursday released another batch of BGMI redeem codes. The latest drop arrives as BGMI's 4.6 update is now live, bringing the Midnight Hunters theme mode to the game along with the return of Ocean Odyssey. The new codes are tied to the Frilly Ribbon Backpack, while also giving players a chance to unlock other exclusive limited-time rewards for free. There are 50 codes in total, but each has a limited redemption capacity, so players will need to act quickly to claim the rewards.
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 17
The headline reward offered as part of the September 17 BGMI redeem codes is the Frilly Ribbon Backpack. It is a cosmetic addition with a soft pastel design, layered ribbon detailing, and a bow-shaped clasp. A selection of other limited-time rewards, such as skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash), is also up for grabs as part of the BGMI redeem codes.
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Krafton says the codes can only be redeemed through BGMI's official Redeem Centre. There are a few restrictions to keep in mind. Each player can redeem only one code per day, while an individual code can be redeemed only once per account. Guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes. Rewards delivered through in-game mail must also be claimed within 30 days, after which the mail expires.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
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