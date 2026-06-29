Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Review: Pure Value, No Compromises

The under Rs. 5,000 price segment in the truly wireless earbuds category has witnessed dramatic changes over the past few years. Customers are no longer settling for decent sound and average battery life. Features like active noise cancellation, dual-device connectivity, low-latency, better drivers, fast pairing, and more have taken centre stage.

This makes it one of the toughest segments in the country, where the big brands like Realme, OnePlus, CMF, and more continue to push new products. Oppo is also one of the few companies eyeing a sizeable market share in this segment with its Enco series, and with the latest Enco Air 5 Pro, the brand aims to further solidify its position.

Priced at Rs. 4,999, the latest Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro offers an interesting set of features, including 12mm titanium-coated drivers, 55dB ANC, LHDC 5.0, Bluetooth 6.0, and more. I got the chance to use the device for a while now, and here's what you need to know.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Design and Features: Compact and Comfortable

Size - 30.91 x 17.06 x 19.93 mm (Buds); 63.37 x 50.03 x 24.74 mm (Case)

Weight - 4.4g (Each Bud); 43g (with case)

Water and dust resistance - IP55 (Buds only)

Colours - Pearl White and Matte Black

Oppo is known for making some premium earbuds at a budget, and the Enco Air 5 Pro follows this tradition. You get an oval-shaped charging case that is quite compact and slips into your jeans pocket without creating an awkward bulge. The case is lightweight as well. With just 43 grams, it is surely one of the lightest TWS you will get in the Rs. 5,000 price segment.

The Oppo Enco Buds Air 5 Pro is available in Pearl White and Matte Black colour options.

The company has introduced two colour options for the TWS: Pearl White and Matte Black. I got the latter for review, and it sure looks minimal. The matte finish adds a premium touch, and the Oppo logo is engraved, which earns brownie points in the design section. That said, the black colour does attract dust and is prone to smudges, so you might need to occasionally wipe to keep it presentable. The LED indicator is located just beneath the logo and changes between orange, green, and red depending on the battery and pairing status. Around the back are the USB Type-C charging port and a pairing button.

The earbuds follow the stem design and weigh just 4.4g each. They are among the lightest earbuds I have used recently, and after an hour or two, I often forgot they were in my ears. Oppo includes three sizes of silicone ear tips, with the medium pair being pre-installed. Moving on, the earbuds also feature improved touch controls compared to their predecessors. Double-tap the earbud to skip the song, tap and hold to access ANC modes, and swipe up/down to control the volume.

The earbuds offer IP55 rating, which means they can withstand light splashes.

Although the case lacks an IP rating, the earbuds have an IP55 rating, meaning they can withstand light splashes. You also get touch controls on each earbud to play, pause, and perform other functions.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro App and Specifications: Easy-to-Use Interface

Driver - 12mm titanium-coated bass driver

Companion App - HeyMelody

Gesture controls - Yes (tap)

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro comes with a companion app that lets you control multiple functions. You need to download the HeyMelody application to access different features of the earbuds. The good thing is that the app is available on both Android and iOS.

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro can be connected using HeyMelody application.

The app interface is quite easy to use, and you get the important information on the home screen, like the battery percentage of the buds and case, noise cancellation options, and more. You also get a Dual Connection widget that lets you see and connect to two devices at the same time.

Then there is Oppo Alive Audio, which lets you activate spatial audio. Then come the EQ settings. You have three preset EQ modes: Ultimate, Pure Vocals, and Thundering Bass. Moreover, you can customise the EQ modes using the 10-band equaliser, which is rare in this segment.

Interestingly, on Oppo phones running ColorOS 15.0.1 or later, there is an AI Translate feature that can translate between English, Hindi, Spanish, and French. Apart from this, you can also customise the gesture controls, turn on Game Mode, check for firmware updates, and more through the application.

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro offers some interesting features. The earbuds come with a 12mm titanium-coated driver along with active noise cancellation up to 55db. The earbuds support LHDC 5.0, SBC, and AAC codecs along with Google Fast Pair and double-device smart connection. It also features Bluetooth 6.0.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Performance and Battery Life: High on Bass, Dependable Battery

ANC - 55dB

Battery - 62mAh (Bud), 530mAh (Case)

Charging - Wired (USB Type-C)

Bluetooth - 6.0

The Oppo Enco Buds Air 5 Pro comes equipped with a 12mm titanium-coated dynamic driver with a frequency range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz. The earbuds offer full-bodied, energetic sound with a noticeable emphasis on bass sound signature. Whether I was listening to Dua Lipa's Houdini, Ordinary by Alex Warren, or Anuv Jain's Husn, the low end carried enough punch to keep things engaging without overwhelming the rest of the mix.

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro features 12mm titanium-coated bass driver.

That said, the bass isn't as tight as I've heard at this price range. It has plenty of impact, but during busy tracks with layered instruments, it can lose a bit of definition. The mids sit slightly behind the bass, so vocals don't command as much attention as they do on the Realme Buds Air 8. Voices remain clean and easy to follow, but they don't quite have the richness or intimacy that some competing earbuds manage.

The highs are pleasant without becoming harsh. Oppo offers three EQ presets: Ultimate, Pure Vocals, and Thundering Bass, alongside a custom equaliser. I found the default Ultimate profile the most balanced for everyday listening. Pure Vocals does improve dialogue slightly, while Thundering Bass pushes the low end further than I would personally prefer..

The sound signature of the earbuds leans towards the bass.

If you own a compatible Android phone with LHDC 5.0 support, the earbuds reward you with cleaner separation and a touch more detail than AAC. The difference isn't dramatic, but it is noticeable with well-recorded tracks. Oppo's Alive Audio mode also deserves mention. The feature widens the soundstage enough to make audio feel more spacious. Without it, the presentation feels fairly intimate. Turn it on, and the audio gains a welcome sense of width.

One of the strongest suits of the latest earbuds is its ANC. The claims are that you get up to 55dB of noise reduction, which is good for this price point. You get three different modes: Noise Cancellation, Transparency, and Off. The noise cancellation works well in the indoor environment. Once you turn it on, the constant hum of air conditioners almost disappears. In outdoor conditions, such as a shopping mall, the performance was decent as well. The background chatter faded into the distance, although sudden announcements and louder voices still came through.

The earbuds offer High, Moderate, and Mild ANC modes. High is the one you'll want most of the time because it delivers the strongest isolation. Moderate reduces constant background noise but still lets nearby conversations filter through if someone is standing within a few metres. Mild offers only light suppression and suits quieter environments. That said, the earbuds miss out on hybrid ANC systems, which basically automatically switch between different cancellation strengths depending on the surroundings.

The earbuds also offer decent battery life. The company claims that you can get up to 56 hours of backup with the case and up to 8 hours of backup on each earbud. During the testing period, I found out that the earbuds delivered close to seven hours of backup with the ANC turned off. However, when you switch on ANC and LHDC 5.0, the battery life goes for a complete toss, and you will get around three to four hours of backup from each bud. Moreover, a quick 10-minute charge provides enough battery to get through my commute comfortably.

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro features a good value-for-money proposition in this segment.

Call quality is another area where Oppo has done well. Each earbud houses three microphones, supported by AI-based environmental noise reduction. During calls outdoors, my voice remained clear even while walking along busy roads.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Verdict

To conclude, the Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro gets the fundamentals right. You get a premium-looking case and lightweight earbuds that let you wear them longer. The buds also offer solid ANC for the price, though a hybrid ANC system could have further sweetened the deal. The battery life is one of the best in the segment.

Coming to the audio performance, the Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro offers good performance, and most customers would enjoy listening to music on this. However, buyers who prefer vocal clarity above everything else might have to look for another pair of earbuds. As for the competition, the Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro will face strong competition from the likes of the Realme Buds Air 8, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro, and more.