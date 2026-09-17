Google released its latest September 2026 security update, which fixes more than 100 security vulnerabilities affecting Pixel devices. The security update began rolling out earlier this week to compatible Pixel phones running Android 17. In the Pixel Update Bulletin September 2026, the Mountain View-based tech giant confirmed that it has also fixed one of the issues, which affected a “limited” number of Pixel smartphones. There were “targeted” attacks carried out against devices, exploiting a zero-click vulnerability that does not require a user to take action. The vulnerability was related to the Pixel handset's cellular modem, which provided remote access to bad actors.

Google Says ‘Limited' Pixel Phones Were Attacked

On Tuesday, Google published the Pixel Update Bulletin September 2026, confirming that a few Pixel phones were attacked using the vulnerability identified as CVE-2026-58704. The company said that there are “indications that CVE-2026-58704 may be under limited, targeted exploitation”. The attackers used a vulnerability related to the cellular modem that granted remote access to the Pixel phones.

“In the cellular modem, there is a possible permission bypass due to a logic error in the code”, according to the recently issued advisory warning users. The zero-click exploit does not require Google Pixel phone users to take any action. “This could lead to remote (proximal/adjacent) escalation of privilege with no additional execution privileges needed,” the advisory further added. The vulnerability has a severity rating of high.

According to a report by The Hacker News, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has ordered Federal Civilian Executive Branch agencies to apply a fix for the zero-click vulnerability, which was recently patched by Google, by September 19. The report reiterated that the “limited” attack did not require users to click on a link or open a file to “trigger the exploit” on devices. Hence, Pixel phone users are never informed if their device has been compromised.

This comes shortly after the tech giant launched the Google Pixel 11 series with a MediaTek modem, which is claimed to enhance the efficiency and performance of the flagship lineup. This marked a shift for Google Pixel phones from Samsung-built modems to new MediaTek modems. The Pixel 11 series is also powered by the latest Tensor G6 chipset.