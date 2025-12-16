Technology News
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Review: Packs a Punch on a Budget

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ provides decent isolation, thanks to a great fit and up to 32dB of “smart ANC”.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 December 2025 17:47 IST
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Review: Packs a Punch on a Budget

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ are well priced in India for the features and sound quality they offer.

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ is priced in India at Rs. 2,099
  • Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ offer decent performance at its price
  • The TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 12 hours of battery life
The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ was launched in India on November 18, as the OEM's latest budget true wireless stereo (TWS) earphone offering. Probably the most competitive price segment in the audio products market, most tech firms, such as OnePlus, Realme, Boat, Noise, Poco, and Redmi, have taken the plunge to offer the best value for customers' money. While most people would believe that Oppo must have had to cut corners to keep the price relatively low, that might or might not be the case here.

While its name, the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+, might be mouthful for some people, does it actually justify the “Pro+” branding at its Rs. 2,099 price in India? You will have to continue reading to find out. I have also tried to answer any questions regarding its design, sound quality, in-ear comfort, and battery life that you might have about Oppo's new budget TWS.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Design: Pocketable and Light

  • Weight - 37.8g (Case) and 4.2g (Each Bud)
  • Form factor - In-ear
  • Water and dust resistance- IP55-rated
  • Colourways: Midnight Black, Sonic Blue

Going back to its iconic pebble-shaped design for the case, the Enco Buds 3 Pro+ offer a great in-hand feel and can easily slide inside your pocket. Unfortunately, it does not feel very premium to touch, which is acceptable at its price. However, in my testing, the Enco Buds 3 Pro+ provided great in-hand comfort thanks to its tapered, rounded edges. The case is very light and easy to carry, weighing about 37.8g without the earbuds. Even with the buds in, I could hardly feel it in my pocket.

oppo enco buds 3 pro plus review inline Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ feature a pebble-shaped charging case.

The earbuds sit vertically inside the case, held in place with magnets. And, no matter how much you try to shake them out of the case with the lid open, the Enco Buds 3 Pro+ will not leave their place. The quality of the hinge also seems to be quite impressive, as I did not find myself opening or closing the case by mistake. The mechanism is sure-footed and confidence-inducing.

However, there are also a few drawbacks. For instance, a strip, finished in gloss, runs around the case, with the pairing and reset button flushed inside. During my use, I often found it difficult to locate this button, even after using it for days. Additionally, the LED indicator, which appears on the front of the case under the Oppo branding, is hard to see from an angle when placed horizontally.

oppo enco buds 3 pro plus review inline 1 Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ are comfortable to wear thanks to their lightweight design.

Lastly, the earbuds offer great comfort and can be worn for hours before causing any discomfort, which can be attributed to their 4.2g weight. The in-ear style Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ did not slip out of my ears during testing, even during running or working out. Moreover, its IP55 dust- and water-resistant rating ensured I could exercise without worrying about damaging them.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Sound Quality and Specifications: Impressive Lows, Questionable Highs

  • Driver - 12.4mm Dynamic Driver
  • Codec Support - AAC, SBC
  • Gesture controls - Yes (tap)
  • Companion app - HeyMelody
  • Connectivity - Bluetooth 5.4

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ is equipped with 12.4mm Dynamic Drivers, which are on par with the competition. The drivers on the TWS offer a sensitivity of 112±3dB at 1kHz and a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. While these are the technical details, in real-world performance, the Enco Buds 3 Pro+ offer punchy bass, which Indian customers usually prefer. Interestingly, even at higher volume levels, I never experienced the music crack.

oppo enco buds 3 pro plus review inline 5 Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ can be controlled via the HeyMelody app if you do not have an Oppo phone.

However, a major drawback is its high-frequency sound quality. While it is capable of playing high-pitched sounds without causing any discomfort, the treble could be improved, as it tends to lose clarity. At times, the bass often overpowers the high-pitched sounds, throwing the sound profile off balance. In my testing, it was best suited to play Hip-Hop, Rhythm and Blues (R&B), House, and other types of EDM genres. At the same time, it is also decent for listening to Bollywood songs, watching movies, or YouTube videos. People who want wider sound profiles might want to look elsewhere.

You can switch between the ANC, ANC Off, and Transparency modes directly from your Oppo phone's settings menu. For other users, you can do the same via the HeyMelody app, which is smooth and intuitive to operate. However, there was barely any noticeable difference between the three modes. It also comes with three Enco Master EQ presets, dubbed Original Sound, Bass Boost, and Clear Vocal, having little to no difference between them in terms of sound.

oppo enco buds 3 pro plus app support inline Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ allows users to switch between multiple EQ preset options.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ HeyMelody

Another aspect that could have been improved on the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ is the touch controls. It allows users to play and pause media with a tap, trigger voice assistance with a tap and hold, and change tracks with a double tap. This is quite convenient on paper. However, on several occasions, I found myself struggling to perform these actions because of a delayed response from the earbuds. Moreover, it often registered accidental taps, which I found to be irksome.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Battery Life: Bass For Days

  • Battery - 58mAh (Earbuds); 440mAh (Charging Case)

A major upside I found while using the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ was its battery life. The earbuds pack 58mAh batteries each, and the case gets a 440mAh cell. The company claims a total battery life of 12 hours with ANC off and eight hours with ANC on, which is not far from what I found in my testing. At about 60 percent volume on average, with noise cancellation, I got nearly 10 hours of music playback on a single charge.

oppo enco buds 3 pro plus review inline 2 Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ are claimed to offer up to 12 hours of battery life with ANC off.

On the other hand, with noise cancellation, the TWS delivered over seven hours of non-stop listening. With the charging case, Oppo claims that the Enco Buds 3 Pro+ will offer 28 hours of total battery life with ANC on. Surprisingly, I only had to charge the case once every two days.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Verdict

To sum it up in one sentence, the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ offer decent sound with heavy bass and great battery life, all packed into a lightweight, comfortable package. Considering its pricing in India, it punches above its price category, with add-ons like ANC and Transparency Modes. Additionally, its in-ear design and multiple ear tip options add to the deal.

You might want to consider buying the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ if you usually listen to bass-heavy music or are just looking for something to watch YouTube videos or movies with. However, audiophiles, who prefer each instrument to be well-defined and want to hear cymbals and treble as clear as the day, might have to increase their budget.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
