PlayStation has announced that its Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will launch in November this year. The desktop-focused speakers feature planar magnetic drivers, built-in woofers and a microphone with AI-enhanced noise rejection. They support PlayStation Link for low-latency, lossless wireless audio and can also connect to Bluetooth devices. The speakers can work with PS5, PC, Mac, PlayStation Portal and smartphones, with a built-in battery for portable use. They will be available in Midnight Black and White.

Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Launch Date, Price, Availability

The Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will launch on November 12, 2026, a PlayStation blog confirmed. The speakers will cost $219.99 (roughly Rs. 21,000) in the US, EUR 219.99 (roughly Rs. 24,500) in Europe, GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 26,000) in the UK and JPY 37,980 (roughly Rs. 22,900) in Japan, including tax.

Meanwhile, in Southeast Asian markets, they will be priced at SGD 319 (roughly Rs. 23,900) in Singapore, MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 25,900) in Malaysia, THB 8,499 (roughly Rs. 24,700) in Thailand, PHP 14,709 (roughly Rs. 22,800) in the Philippines and VND 6,999,000 (roughly Rs. 25,600) in Vietnam.

Pre-orders for the Pulse Elevate will begin on September 1, while customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam can place orders from September 2 through local retailers.

The Pulse Elevate speakers will come in Midnight Black and White, with the former available globally through direct.playstation.com and participating retailers. The White model will be sold through direct.playstation.com and select retailers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Portugal, subject to regional availability.

Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Features

The Pulse Elevate uses a planar magnetic driver and a woofer in each speaker, with the former covering the full frequency range and the latter adding bass. Compatible PS5 games can also use Tempest 3D AudioTech to place sound cues more precisely around the listener.

For voice chat, the right speaker of the Pulse Elevate houses a microphone with AI-enhanced noise rejection to filter out unwanted background sounds. It also includes a dedicated mute button and LED indicator.

The Pulse Elevate supports PlayStation Link for low-latency, lossless audio on PS5, PC, Mac and PlayStation Portal. It also includes a PlayStation Link USB adapter with a USB-C connector. The Pulse Elevate supports Bluetooth to connect to smartphones, TVs, streaming devices, and other compatible hardware. Users can connect the speaker to a PlayStation Link device and a Bluetooth device at the same time, allowing them to play game audio while listening to music or taking calls from a connected phone.

A rechargeable battery makes the Pulse Elevate speakers suitable for use away from a desk. They can connect to PlayStation Portal over PlayStation Link or to mobile devices via Bluetooth, while the included charging docks let you power them back up at a desktop setup.

The speakers can be tilted to find a suitable listening angle and include built-in volume controls. A PlayStation Link button is also provided for switching between connected devices. You can customise audio through the PS5 or PC interface using EQ presets or custom settings. Users can also adjust sidetone, volume and microphone settings, although these options will be available on PC only after launch.