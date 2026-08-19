Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • PlayStation Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Price, Features Revealed Ahead of November 12 Launch

PlayStation Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Price, Features Revealed Ahead of November 12 Launch

The Pulse Elevate supports PlayStation Link for low-latency, lossless audio on PS5, PC, Mac and PlayStation Portal.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 19:40 IST
PlayStation Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Price, Features Revealed Ahead of November 12 Launch

Photo Credit: PlayStation

The Pulse Elevate speakers will come in Midnight Black and White colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Pulse Elevate supports low-latency PlayStation Link audio
  • Pre-orders for Pulse Elevate begin on September 1
  • Pulse Elevate includes a microphone with AI noise rejection
Advertisement

PlayStation has announced that its Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will launch in November this year. The desktop-focused speakers feature planar magnetic drivers, built-in woofers and a microphone with AI-enhanced noise rejection. They support PlayStation Link for low-latency, lossless wireless audio and can also connect to Bluetooth devices. The speakers can work with PS5, PC, Mac, PlayStation Portal and smartphones, with a built-in battery for portable use. They will be available in Midnight Black and White.

Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Launch Date, Price, Availability

The Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will launch on November 12, 2026, a PlayStation blog confirmed. The speakers will cost $219.99 (roughly Rs. 21,000) in the US, EUR 219.99 (roughly Rs. 24,500) in Europe, GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 26,000) in the UK and JPY 37,980 (roughly Rs. 22,900) in Japan, including tax.

Meanwhile, in Southeast Asian markets, they will be priced at SGD 319 (roughly Rs. 23,900) in Singapore, MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 25,900) in Malaysia, THB 8,499 (roughly Rs. 24,700) in Thailand, PHP 14,709 (roughly Rs. 22,800) in the Philippines and VND 6,999,000 (roughly Rs. 25,600) in Vietnam.

Pre-orders for the Pulse Elevate will begin on September 1, while customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam can place orders from September 2 through local retailers.

The Pulse Elevate speakers will come in Midnight Black and White, with the former available globally through direct.playstation.com and participating retailers. The White model will be sold through direct.playstation.com and select retailers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Portugal, subject to regional availability.

Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Features

The Pulse Elevate uses a planar magnetic driver and a woofer in each speaker, with the former covering the full frequency range and the latter adding bass. Compatible PS5 games can also use Tempest 3D AudioTech to place sound cues more precisely around the listener.

For voice chat, the right speaker of the Pulse Elevate houses a microphone with AI-enhanced noise rejection to filter out unwanted background sounds. It also includes a dedicated mute button and LED indicator.

The Pulse Elevate supports PlayStation Link for low-latency, lossless audio on PS5, PC, Mac and PlayStation Portal. It also includes a PlayStation Link USB adapter with a USB-C connector. The Pulse Elevate supports Bluetooth to connect to smartphones, TVs, streaming devices, and other compatible hardware. Users can connect the speaker to a PlayStation Link device and a Bluetooth device at the same time, allowing them to play game audio while listening to music or taking calls from a connected phone.

A rechargeable battery makes the Pulse Elevate speakers suitable for use away from a desk. They can connect to PlayStation Portal over PlayStation Link or to mobile devices via Bluetooth, while the included charging docks let you power them back up at a desktop setup.

The speakers can be tilted to find a suitable listening angle and include built-in volume controls. A PlayStation Link button is also provided for switching between connected devices. You can customise audio through the PS5 or PC interface using EQ presets or custom settings. Users can also adjust sidetone, volume and microphone settings, although these options will be available on PC only after launch.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pulse Elevate, PlayStation Pulse Elevate, PlayStation, Pulse Elevate Launch Date, Pulse Elevate Price, Pulse Elevate Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Telegram Users Could Get Personalised .gram Domains if ICANN Approves
Control Resonant's Physical Release Delayed to October as Game Goes Gold
PlayStation Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Price, Features Revealed Ahead of November 12 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M8x 5G Will Launch in India in These Colour Options
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Price Increased by Up to Rs. 12,000
  3. BGMI Lite Pre-Registrations for Android Users to Open on August 25
  4. PlayStation Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Price, Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Price, Features Revealed Ahead of November 12 Launch
  2. Telegram Users Could Get Personalised .gram Domains if ICANN Approves
  3. Bybit Says It Prevented Over $700 Million in Losses After $1.46 Billion Hack
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Price Hiked in India by Up to Rs. 12,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  5. Control Resonant's Physical Release Delayed to October as Game Goes Gold
  6. Vivo's Android-17 Based OriginOS 7 Could Get Liquid Glass UI and More Customisation Options
  7. Nexo Australia Begins Offering Credit Lines Against Cryptocurrency Collateral
  8. WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Expand Photos to 9:16 Format on Android Using Meta AI
  9. Poco M8x 5G Colour Options, Durability Details and More Announced Ahead of India Launch
  10. OnePlus 16 Display Details Again Leaked Online; Tipped to Feature ColorOS 17
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »