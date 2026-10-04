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Best TVs Under Rs. 50,000 in India to Buy During Amazon and Flipkart Sale

With the upcoming Flipkart and Amazon sales, shoppers can expect deals across smart TVs from Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL, and more.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 October 2026 13:00 IST
Best TVs Under Rs. 50,000 in India to Buy During Amazon and Flipkart Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Xiaomi 55-inch X 4K Ultra HD Smart TV has 34W audio output

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Highlights
  • Shoppers can expect deals across a variety of smart TVs in the sale
  • Buyers can also benefit from bank offers and no-cost EMI plans
  • TCL T6D 55-inch QLED Ultra HD has a 28W speaker system
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Ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, major e-commerce platforms have announced special festival sales in India. If you're planning to get a new smart TV in this festive season, the upcoming Flipkart and Amazon sale will offer a wide range of choices from top brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL, and others. Both current and recent models will be available at compelling discounts. Additionally, there will be bank-based discounts, no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts. But choosing the right TV that matches your budget can be overwhelming.

With that in mind, we have handpicked a selection of the best smart TVs you can buy on Amazon or Flipkart under Rs. 50,000. Readers can compare the prices across platforms and evaluate payment offers to find the best deal. 

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Xiaomi 55-inch X 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The Xiaomi 55-inch X 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (L55MB-AIN) is a great option under Rs. 50,000. It sports a 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. For gaming, this model supports up to 120Hz DLG. It has built-in Wi-Fi, Google Cast, and Google Assistant. It offers access to major OTT platforms. The display supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Reality Flow MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine 2, and Wide Colour Gamut.

It also has an Eye Care Mode. The TV runs Android 14 with Google TV. It carries 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. For connectivity, it offers three HDMI ports, two USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth, Optical, Ethernet, and dual-band Wi-Fi. Audio output is rated at 34W, with support for Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X, while eARC also supports Dolby Atmos pass-through.

The Xiaomi 55-inch X 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is priced at Rs. 37,999. You can get it via Amazon 

Samsung 50-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI Smart TV

The Samsung 50-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI Smart TV (UA50UE83AHULXL) is another suitable model priced below Rs. 50,000. This 50-inch smart TV has a 4K Ultra HD display with a 50Hz refresh rate. It has Crystal Processor 4K and supports HDR10+, HLG, PurColor, 4K Upscaling, Colour Booster, Mega Contrast, Contrast Enhancer, and UHD Dimming.

samsung ua50ue83ahulxl amazon Samsung

The TV also includes Samsung's Vision AI Companion. Samsung has promised to provide seven years of OS upgrades for this model. For audio, it offers 30W sound output. It includes features like Motion Xcelerator, Film Mode, and Filmmaker Mode. It offers Samsung TV Plus, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, mobile-to-TV and sound mirroring. You can also avail voice-assistance support.

The Samsung 50-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI Smart TV is priced at Rs. 42,990. It is currently available on Amazon. 

LG 55-inch NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (55NU870BPLA 2026)

The LG 55-inch NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55NU870BPLA) features a 4K Ultra HD display with a 3,840x2,160-pixel resolution and a 60Hz native refresh rate. It has a 178-degree wide viewing angle and runs on the AI Processor 4K Gen 9. This model supports 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, AI HDR Remastering, Precision HDR Master Pro, 4K Expression Enhancer, HDR10, HLG, and Filmmaker Mode.

It offers 20W output through a 2.0-channel speaker system and supports Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports with eARC and ALLM support, one USB 2.0 port, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet, two RF inputs, and Simplink. The TV runs webOS 26. It has 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage.

The LG 55-inch NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD smart TV is currently priced at Rs. 45,990.

TCL T6D 55-inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV

The TCL T6D 55-inch QLED Ultra HD Smart Google TV (55T6D) is another popular model suitable for your gaming and entertainment needs. It features  4K Ultra HD resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 178-degree viewing angle. The TV uses a QLED panel with a claimed brightness of 350 nits and supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

tcl t6d 55t6d flipkart TCL T6D 55-inch

The TCL T6D 55-inch QLED Ultra HD has a 28W speaker system comprising two speakers. The smart TV runs on Google TV and comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It has built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and voice assistant support through the remote. For connectivity, it has three HDMI ports and one USB port. Supported streaming services include Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV+, and other popular apps. 

The TCL T6D 55-inch QLED Ultra HD Smart Google TV costs Rs. 43,990. It is available on Flipkart. 

Hisense 55-inch 55E75Q QLED Ultra HD Smart TV

On Flipkart, you can consider the Hisense 55-inch 55E75Q QLED Ultra HD Smart TV (55E75Q). It boasts a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD panel with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It has a 178-degree viewing angle. The TV runs on VIDAA OS. For audio, it has 48W speakers and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For different uses, the smart TV offers Cricket Mode and Game Mode Plus. It also has hands-free voice control. It has built-in Wi-Fi. The smart TV supports different streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and YouTube.

Hisense 55-inch 55E75Q QLED Ultra HD Smart TV is priced at  Rs. 41,990. It is currently available through Flipkart. 

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Further reading: Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi, Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi 55-inch X 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, TCL T6D 55-inch QLED Ultra HD Smart Google TV, LG 55-inch NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD smart TV
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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