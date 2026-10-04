Apple Watch Series 12 Review: Familiar Looks, Tracks Like a Beast

Apple Watch upgrades have reached a point where spotting the new model from across a table is becoming increasingly difficult. The Series 12 takes that to another level. Put it beside the Series 11, and you would be hard-pressed to tell them apart without inspecting the finish. But the real story this year sits entirely beneath the glass.

Spend some time using it, though, and the changes begin to make much more sense. Instead of redesigning the Watch Series 12, Apple has focused on how much information it can collect about your health and, more importantly, what it does with it. The redesigned Health Sensing System can take background heart-rate readings every five seconds and HRV readings far more frequently than before. It feeds into the new Readiness score, which ended up being one of the features I used most during my review.

Apple has traditionally been very good at collecting health information, but not always as good at telling you what all those numbers mean together. Readiness starts addressing that. Rather than digging through several metrics every morning, I could look at one number and get a reasonable idea of whether my body was ready for a run or whether taking things easy might be the smarter choice.

Other upgrades stood out too, like the battery behaviour, which was better than I expected. Apple still quotes familiar endurance figures, but Series 12 felt noticeably better during everyday use, especially while exercising. The battery percentage dropped gradually instead of taking the sharper hit I was used to seeing during workouts on the Series 10 and Series 11. Then there is Audio Intelligence, powered by the new S11 chip. Features such as Sound Recognition and automatic music recognition are here, while Live Rewind and Siri Recap are expected later in beta.

The Series 12 starts at Rs. 56,900 in India and comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes, with aluminium, titanium and ceramic options. For Series 11 users, it isn't an automatic upgrade. But if you're coming from a Series 8 or an older model, there is considerably more happening here than the familiar exterior initially suggests.

Apple Watch Series 12 is available in 42mm and 46mm case sizes

Apple Watch Series 12 Design, Build and Display: Same Face, Tougher Skin

Available in 42mm and 46mm case sizes

Always-On Retina display with up to 2,000 nits brightness

Ceramic Shield 2 on aluminium models; WR50 and IP6X rated

Looks are subjective, and they can change from user to user. For me, the familiar look scores more than what a new design could have achieved. Apple hasn't tried to reinvent the Watch this year, and that becomes obvious the moment you wear the Series 12. The overall shape, button placement and display proportions remain familiar. You still get the rounded-square case, Digital Crown on the right, and a side button below it. The 42mm model still works well for smaller wrists, while the 46mm version gives you more screen space without crossing into the bulkier Apple Watch Ultra territory. I got the 46mm version for this review.

Apple has refined this design for years, and the Series 12 remains comfortable enough to wear through the day, during workouts and while sleeping. Considering how heavily Apple now relies on overnight health data, comfort matters as much as appearance.

The new Single Tap gesture lets users interact with Smart Stack widgets one-handed

Apple has made changes to materials and durability. The Series 12 comes in Aluminium, Titanium and Ceramic variants. My review unit is the aluminium 46mm in Dark Bronze, paired with Ceramic Shield 2 up front—which Apple claims offers better scratch and shatter resistance than older Ion-X glass. The Aluminium model is also available in finishes like Light Gold, Black, and Space Grey. The Titanium model comes in two finishes - Radiant Gold and Natural. Lastly, the Ceramic model also comes in two finishes - Pearl White and Night Blue.

The Watch continues to offer WR50 water resistance and IP6X dust resistance, so swimming, workouts and general everyday usage aren't things you need to worry about too much.

The Aluminium models feature Ceramic Shield 2, claimed to be 60 percent tougher than Ion-X

The display remains one of the Series 12's biggest highlights. The Always-On Retina display can reach up to 2,000nits of peak brightness, making it easy to read outdoors even under harsh sunlight. Text is sharp, colours look rich without being overdone, and watchOS makes excellent use of the screen. Notifications, workout information, widgets and the Smart Stack remain easy to glance at quickly. That is something Apple still gets right better than most smartwatch makers.

But there is no escaping the fact that the Series 12 doesn't immediately feel new. Series 10 brought a more noticeable visual change, while Series 12 requires you to dig into its health and performance improvements before the generational difference becomes apparent. Series 11 owners, therefore, shouldn't expect the design to provide any reason to upgrade. The new finishes and improved glass protection are welcome, but they aren't transformative. The Series 12 remains an attractive and well-built smartwatch; it just happens to look very similar to the one Apple sold last year.

The redesigned Health Sensing System gets more capable optical and electrical sensors

Apple Watch Series 12 Performance: Readiness Changes How You Use the Watch

New S11 chip with Secure Exclave for Audio Intelligence

Background heart-rate readings every five seconds

Readiness score combines sleep, activity, vitals and recovery data

The S11 chip keeps the Series 12 feeling quick, but outright speed was never really an issue with recent Apple Watches. Opening apps on the Series 10 and 11 felt snappy. On the Series 12, the difference I noticed this time was in health tracking.

Heart-rate detection feels more responsive on the Series 12. During runs and general activity, the Watch picked up changes in my heart rate quicker and continued taking readings in much closer succession. Apple's redesigned Health Sensing System can take background heart-rate readings every five seconds, while HRV can be measured as frequently as every five minutes. That extra data becomes much more useful because of Readiness.

The new Readiness score analyses activity, vitals and sleep to gauge recovery

Apple Watches have tracked a huge number of health metrics for years, but checking resting heart rate, sleep, activity, vitals and training data individually can become tedious. Readiness Score feature brings the important information together and gives you one simple score to work with.

I found myself checking it in the morning before deciding how hard I wanted to push that day. If the score looked good, I could head out for my morning walk and run without thinking much. If recovery wasn't looking great, I could skip the run and perhaps save that enthusiasm for evening snacks with colleagues instead. It may sound like a small addition, but it changes the way I interact with the health information on the Watch. Instead of collecting data that I may or may not examine later, Series 12 gives me something immediately understandable.

Apple Watch Series 12 supports ECG and on-demand blood oxygen readings

Readiness can also change as your day progresses rather than remaining frozen based solely on overnight data, which makes it feel more relevant and up to date.

The usual Apple Watch strengths remain intact. Workout tracking is extensive, GPS performance is dependable, and features such as ECG, Blood Oxygen, sleep score, sleep apnoea notifications and cycle tracking continue to make the Apple Watch Series 12 one of the most comprehensive health-focused wearables for iPhone users yet.

Apple Watch Series 12 can measure HRV as often as every five minutes

Audio Intelligence is the other big addition. Sound Recognition picks up ambient audio, such as identifying a track playing in a crowded cafe, while Shazam handles background music recognition. Live Rewind will eventually let you retrieve the previous 15 seconds of speech as text, while Siri Recap is designed to summarise conversations. Both Live Rewind and Siri Recap are arriving later in beta, so I wouldn't consider either a reason to buy the Watch today.

What's worth noting is that Apple's on-device privacy protections here are robust, though the idea of a smartwatch listening to ambient chatter will inevitably give some buyers pause. For now, the bigger Series 12 performance story isn't faster apps. It is that the Watch seems to understand what your body is doing sooner, and finally does a better job of turning that information into something useful.

Apple Watch Series 12 is powered by the new S11 chip

Apple Watch Series 12 Battery Life: Better Than the Numbers Suggest

Rated for up to 24 hours of normal use

Up to 38 hours with Low Power Mode

15 minutes of charging provides up to 12 hours of use

The battery life on the Series 12 was one of the biggest surprises for me. Apple rates the Series 12 for around a day of normal usage, but I regularly managed more than a full day. More importantly, the way the battery discharged felt noticeably different compared with my experience using the Series 10 and Series 11.

Going for a run on those Watches could sometimes make the battery percentage feel like a countdown timer. GPS, continuous heart-rate monitoring and display usage would take a noticeable chunk out of the charge. The Series 12, on the other hand, drained much more gradually. Even during runs, I didn't see the sort of sharp drop in battery percentage that I had become accustomed to on previous generations.

Series 12 can take background heart-rate readings every five seconds

Charging has improved noticeably too. A quick 15- to 20-minute top-up regularly added about 40 percent juice—more than enough to clear a full workday and commute without battery anxiety.

That changes how you live with the Watch. Instead of planning a long charging session, I could top it up while getting ready for the office and have enough power for most of the day.

It still isn't a multi-day smartwatch in the Garmin sense. But slower real-world drain combined with faster charging makes the Series 12 considerably less frustrating to manage than its predecessors.

Apple Watch Series 12 offers up to 24 hours of claimed battery life

Apple Watch Series 12 Review: Verdict

The Apple Watch Series 12 isn't the sort of upgrade that announces itself when you take it out of the box. The design is familiar, the display experience hasn't changed dramatically, and it won't make a Series 11 owner feel as though their Watch has suddenly become outdated. The more meaningful changes are underneath, and that's the beauty of Series 12.

The new Health Sensing System feels more responsive, while Readiness is probably the best example of Apple turning years of collected health data into something genuinely useful. Instead of making you dig through five different screens, the Watch now gives you a much simpler indication of how your body is doing.

On the battery front, the Series 12 lasted beyond a day for me during this review, drained noticeably slower during runs and charged quickly enough that a 15-20 minute top-up could comfortably carry me through the full day.

Audio Intelligence has plenty of potential, but with some of its most interesting features still coming later, it shouldn't influence your buying decision yet. For Series 11 users, there isn't enough to justify upgrading unless the new health features matter a lot to you. Series 10 users can also afford to wait.

But anyone using a Series 8, or something older, will see a much bigger improvement across health tracking, charging, display quality and overall responsiveness.

The Series 12 may look like the Apple Watch you've seen before. Spend a few days with it, though, and it becomes clear that Apple has changed the part that matters more: what the Watch can tell you about yourself.

As for alternatives, the Series 12's biggest threat remains its own family: discounted Series 11 and Series 10 models that deliver 90 percent of this experience for a lot less cash.