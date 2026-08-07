Pova has revealed the design of its upcoming AI Buds Pro ahead of their India debut on August 14, while also confirming several headline AI features through its Amazon microsite. The true wireless earbuds will introduce the brand's first audio product in the country and are claimed to be India's first AI earbuds. They will support AI Meeting Summary, translation across up to 78 languages, up to 48dB hybrid active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of total battery life. Details about pricing and the complete specifications will be announced at launch.

Pova AI Buds Pro Amazon Microsite Goes Live Ahead of India Launch

The company said that the Pova AI Buds Pro will launch in India on August 14 at 12pm IST and will be sold as an Amazon Specials product. The company has now revealed the earbuds' design in a live Amazon microsite, which adopts the styling seen on Pova smartphones. The charging case has a glossy interior and includes a red button that activates the Quick Note recording feature.

The Amazon listing also confirms that the Pova AI Buds Pro earbuds will offer AI Meeting Summary, allowing users to generate meeting summaries automatically. They will also support translation in up to 78 languages. Promotional material suggests users can create notes in one language and generate meeting minutes in another. The earbuds further support Quick Notes and include built in storage that can record audio for up to four hours directly on the earbuds.

Pova has also confirmed several hardware features ahead of launch. The AI Buds Pro will feature an eight microphone setup comprising feedforward microphones, in call microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit for voice calls and recordings. The earbuds will support up to 48dB hybrid active noise cancellation and dual device pairing, allowing users to switch between devices such as a PC and smartphone without reconnecting.

For battery and durability, the Pova AI Buds Pro are claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of total playback on a single charge. They will support both USB Type C wired charging and wireless charging. The earbuds and charging case are also confirmed to carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

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