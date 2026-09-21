WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that could let users synchronise chat themes with other participants in individual and group conversations. The option may allow users to share their selected theme, wallpaper, and chat bubble colour, while custom wallpapers from the phone's photo library could also be supported. The feature was spotted in a beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and remains under development. WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a new chat theme experience on Android, with five theme categories and separate wallpaper options.

WhatsApp Could Let Users Share Chat Themes

WhatsApp is developing an option that could let users synchronise their chat themes with other participants, according to a WABetaInfo post. Spotted in WhatsApp for iOS 26.37.10.16 through TestFlight, the option could let users choose whether a theme remains visible only to them or is shared with others in the conversation. It is still under development, and WhatsApp has not yet announced when it will be released more widely.

If a user chooses to sync a theme, the other participant could automatically see the same theme, wallpaper and chat bubble colour. The feature could also support custom wallpapers selected from the user's photo library, rather than limiting theme sharing to WhatsApp's predefined designs.

WhatsApp could also extend the feature to group chats, allowing participants to see the same wallpaper and bubble colour. Users who receive a synchronised theme could still change it later if they prefer a different appearance.

A system message could appear in the conversation when a shared theme is changed, identifying the person who made the change. The feature is also expected to use end-to-end encryption, with WhatsApp reportedly unable to see the themes or custom wallpapers users choose to share.

Separately, WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a new chat theme experience on Android, with five theme categories and separate wallpaper options.