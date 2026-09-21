Flipkart has announced the Early Bird Deals for its Big Billion Days sale, offering customers a preview of products and offers ahead of the shopping event. The Early Bird Deals will start on September 24 and cover smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, and other electronics. The platform has revealed bank and payment offers, including up to 10 percent savings with select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Deals and product prices are expected to be revealed closer to the sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Early Bird Deals Start September 24

Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Early Bird Deals will go live on September 24, the company confirmed in a live microsite. The e-commerce platform is allowing customers to wishlist products ahead of the sale, with the preview revealing deals across multiple categories.

The smartphone deals include the iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25, Vivo T5x 5G, Realme P4 5G, Realme P4 Lite 5G, Motorola Signature, Moto G06 Power, and Lava Virat V1 5G. Flipkart is also teasing deals on the Samsung Book4 i5 laptop and 65-inch 4K TVs.

Goboult watches will start at Rs. 1,799, while 65-inch 4K TVs are listed from Rs. 39,999. Flipkart is expected to announce more deals as the Early Bird Deals go live. The e-commerce site has not revealed the complete pricing for several of the upcoming products.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Bank Offers Revealed

Flipkart has announced 10 percent instant discounts on select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards during The Big Billion Days sale. The offer will also apply to eligible purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Customers can also get 10 percent cashback on their first transaction through Super.money by Flipkart. The platform will support payments through UPI and other payment gateways, with BHIM, CRED, and Paytm among the listed UPI partners.

Flipkart is also offering its Super Pay in 3 option, allowing customers to split eligible purchases into three instalments without interest or additional fees. Meanwhile, Flipkart Pay Later users can access credit of up to Rs. 1 lakh, along with no-cost EMI and a Rs. 500 discount.

The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card comes with additional benefits, including Rs. 1,250 worth of welcome vouchers, 10 percent savings on eligible purchases, and zero joining fees.

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