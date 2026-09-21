Technology News
English Edition

Flipkart The Big Billion Days Early Bird Deals Announced: Date, Deals, and Bank Offers Revealed

Flipkart has announced 10 percent instant discounts on select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards during The Big Billion Days sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 September 2026 11:58 IST
Flipkart The Big Billion Days Early Bird Deals Announced: Date, Deals, and Bank Offers Revealed

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The preview includes the iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S25

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Flipkart will start its Early Bird Deals on September 24
  • Select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards will get 10 percent savings
  • Flipkart Pay Later will offer credit of up to Rs. 1 lakh
Advertisement

Flipkart has announced the Early Bird Deals for its Big Billion Days sale, offering customers a preview of products and offers ahead of the shopping event. The Early Bird Deals will start on September 24 and cover smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, and other electronics. The platform has revealed bank and payment offers, including up to 10 percent savings with select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Deals and product prices are expected to be revealed closer to the sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Early Bird Deals Start September 24

Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Early Bird Deals will go live on September 24, the company confirmed in a live microsite. The e-commerce platform is allowing customers to wishlist products ahead of the sale, with the preview revealing deals across multiple categories.

VoltFlipkart Discussion
Explore More...

The smartphone deals include the iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25, Vivo T5x 5G, Realme P4 5G, Realme P4 Lite 5G, Motorola Signature, Moto G06 Power, and Lava Virat V1 5G. Flipkart is also teasing deals on the Samsung Book4 i5 laptop and 65-inch 4K TVs.

Goboult watches will start at Rs. 1,799, while 65-inch 4K TVs are listed from Rs. 39,999. Flipkart is expected to announce more deals as the Early Bird Deals go live. The e-commerce site has not revealed the complete pricing for several of the upcoming products.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Bank Offers Revealed

Flipkart has announced 10 percent instant discounts on select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards during The Big Billion Days sale. The offer will also apply to eligible purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Customers can also get 10 percent cashback on their first transaction through Super.money by Flipkart. The platform will support payments through UPI and other payment gateways, with BHIM, CRED, and Paytm among the listed UPI partners.

Flipkart is also offering its Super Pay in 3 option, allowing customers to split eligible purchases into three instalments without interest or additional fees. Meanwhile, Flipkart Pay Later users can access credit of up to Rs. 1 lakh, along with no-cost EMI and a Rs. 500 discount.

The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card comes with additional benefits, including Rs. 1,250 worth of welcome vouchers, 10 percent savings on eligible purchases, and zero joining fees.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme P4 Lite 5G

Realme P4 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Lava Virat V1 5G

Lava Virat V1 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Camera performance is decent for its price segment
  • The software experience is glitch-free
  • Large display
  • Good selfie camera performance
  • Decent for arcade games
  • Bad
  • Same design as other Lava Smart series phones
  • Battery life is quite low for a 6,000mAh cell
  • Charging takes a lot of time
  • The phone can get laggy even while opening YouTube
Read detailed Lava Virat V1 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T8200
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Motorola Signature review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Billion Days, Flipkart Sale, Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart Early Bird Deals, Flipkart Offers
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple’s First Smart Home Display Could Launch Next Month: Here's What You Need to Know
Grand Theft Auto 6's Multiplayer Mode Will Launch Next Year, Says Twitch CEO

Related Stories

Flipkart The Big Billion Days Early Bird Deals Announced: Date, Deals, and Bank Offers Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition Launched in India
  2. Motorola Signature 27 Launch Date Revealed
  3. Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition Launched in India at This Price
  4. iPhone 20 Pro, iPhone 20 Pro Max Display Details Leaked: What We Know
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Early Deals Announced: What to Expect
  6. OnePlus 16 Design, Colours and Storage Variants Revealed
  7. Lava Virat Curve 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC
  8. Here's When the Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Will Launch in China
  9. GTA 6's Multiplayer Mode Will Launch Next Year, Says Twitch CEO
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE With Exynos 2500 Chip Goes on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Gmail Adds ‘Copy Code’ Shortcut for Copying Verification Codes on Android and iOS
  2. CMF to Become Indian, Nothing’s Carl Pei Announces While Highlighting India’s ‘Inevitable’ Growth Potential
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE With Exynos 2500 Chip Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  4. WhatsApp May Let You Share Custom Wallpapers and Chat Themes With Others
  5. Vivo Y600K Turbo Surfaces on Google Play Console; Launch Seems Imminent
  6. BGMI Redeem Codes for September 21: How to Get Secret Legacy Backpack and Other Free Rewards
  7. iPhone 20 Pro Could Get a Major Display Redesign With Quad-Curved Panel
  8. Ai+ Nova Tab India Launch Teased; Key Specifications, Design Revealed
  9. Google Gemini Reportedly Hacked Three Companies During Cybersecurity Test
  10. Motorola Signature 27 Announcement Date Revealed, 200-Megapixel Camera and Two Colours Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »