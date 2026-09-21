Motorola's Signature may soon get a successor called the Signature 27. The brand first teased the device a few weeks ago without revealing any details. Motorola is now back with another teaser that gives us a few details and an announcement date. The teaser post reveals details about the rear cameras and the two colourways the Signature 27 is expected to be released in. The announcement date also coincides with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit, meaning this may not be a launch, but a correlated announcement.

New details about Motorola's Signature 27 smartphone have emerged. Motorola's teaser post on X has revealed its purported launch date, colourways, and details about its rear camera. It remains unclear whether this smartphone will be a successor to the Motorola Signature launched in January this year, or an additional Signature-branded handset to join the series.

The teaser reveals the Motorola Signature 27's launch date as September 22. It remains unclear whether Motorola will simply announce the handset or launch with full details on this day. The teasers also revealed that the handset will be introduced during Snapdragon Summit, and it will be powered by the latest Snapdragon processor. The video reveals Motorola's focus on using different materials for the Signature series smartphones. It also showcases two new Pantone-validated colourways for the Signature 27: Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive. The teaser video also reveals a 200-megapixel camera with Dolby Vision video capture capability.

Motorola launched the Signature in India in January in two colourways: Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon. The handset featured a 6.8-inch, 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel with a 165Hz screen refresh rate. The phone runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The base storage variant is currently priced at Rs. 59,999. Unlike the Signature 27, the Signature has a 50-megapixel triple-rear-camera setup. The phone also has a 50-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The Motorola Signature can also record 8K Dolby Vision videos at 30 fps. Given its slim design, it packs a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 90W wired charging and 10W wireless charging.