Gmail appears to have a new dedicated shortcut to copy codes much faster. Google reportedly added a new “Copy code” shortcut in Gmail that makes it easier to use two-factor authentication (2FA) codes received by email. With this update, users can copy a verification code directly from the Gmail inbox without opening the email. Google Messages already offers a similar feature. The Copy code option seems to be available in Gmail for Android and iOS with the latest app versions. The shortcut is not added to Gmail on the Web.

Gmail Adds ‘Copy Code' Feature on Android and iOS

As reported by 9to5Google, Gmail is rolling out a Copy code button for two-factor authentication emails. The new feature is available on both Android and iOS. The update is said to be appearing in Gmail for Android version 2026.09.07.x and Gmail for iOS version 6.0.260907. It is currently not available in Gmail on the web.

The pill-shaped Copy code button is shown under the subject line alongside the email preview. This allows users to copy a verification code to their device's clipboard without opening the message and then paste it into the desired app or website.

The Copy Code button is expected to make signing in to apps and websites with two-factor authentication considerably faster. Previously, email-based one-time passwords required more effort, as users had to navigate to the app and manually copy the digits. Android already allow users to copy verification codes directly from SMS notifications using Google Messages;

Google recently added a few other features to Gmail, including Live Search and chat. Similarly, an update for Gmail's Gemini-powered Help Me Write feature arrived in July that gives users more control over AI-generated email drafts. This allows users to refine the existing drafts using their own text instructions instead of using the preset editing options. The update also adds undo and redo controls for AI edits.