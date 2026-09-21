The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is now available for purchase in India, following its launch earlier this month. The latest Fan Edition smartphone sits below the flagship Galaxy S26 series. It brings several features from Samsung's premium lineup, including a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Exynos 2500 chipset, and a triple rear camera setup. It runs on One UI 9 and packs a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price in India, Offers, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE price in India is set at Rs. 79,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in Pistachio, Blueberry, and Graphite colour options.

Customers can get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000 when exchanging an old device. Alternatively, buyers can opt for up to 30 months of no-cost EMI with zero down payment through select NBFC partners. There is also an option for up to 40 months of no-cost EMI with a 10-month down payment through select partners.

Both EMI options come with an additional Rs. 3,000 upgrade bonus, with the monthly EMI starting at Rs. 1,050 when combined with eligible exchange benefits.

Samsung is also offering Rs. 7,000 cashback on major bank cards, or a 12-month no-cost bank EMI. Customers purchasing through the Samsung e-store can additionally opt for an 18-month bank EMI.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Samsung Galaxy S26 FE runs on One UI 9 based on Android 17. It is promised to receive seven years of software and security updates. The handset sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 2500 processor, built using a 3nm process. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Specification Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,900 nits peak brightness Processor Samsung Exynos 2500 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB in India Rear Cameras Triple rear camera: 50MP wide with OIS (f/1.8) + 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) + 8MP telephoto with OIS, 3x optical zoom (f/2.4) Front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 4,900mAh; 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare Operating System Android 17 with One UI 9 Connectivity Features 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.4

For optics, the Galaxy S26 FE has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom. There is also a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone also supports Gemini Omni, which can create and edit video clips using photos and videos stored in the Gallery. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Samsung claims the phone can reach up to 69 per cent charge in around 30 minutes using a 45W adapter. It also supports 15W fast wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare. The phone measures 161.6 x 76.9 x 7.4 mm4mm and weighs 193g. It also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.