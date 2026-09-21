Apple's 20th-anniversary iPhone could feature a redesigned display with a quad-curved panel and a punch-hole cutout, according to a new leak. The reported design is said to be part of early testing for the iPhone 20 Pro series, suggesting Apple could move away from the Dynamic Island used on its current Pro models. The latest information comes from a tipster, who has shared details about the display sizes, resolutions and front-panel design being tested for the upcoming iPhone series.

iPhone 20 Pro Series Display Details Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has claimed on Weibo that the iPhone 20 Pro is said to have a 6.41-inch screen with a 2686x1236 pixels resolution, while the iPhone 20 Pro Max could feature a 6.96-inch panel with a 2912x1340 pixels resolution.

For comparison, the iPhone 18 Pro has a 6.3-inch, 2622x1206 pixels display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch, 2868x1320 pixels panel. Both have a pixel density of 460ppi. The newer panels are also expected to maintain a similar density despite their slightly larger sizes.

The tipster says Apple's test units use a borderless display with curves along all four edges and a punch-hole cutout, which would mark a change from the Dynamic Island currently used on the iPhone 18 Pro models, which can display up to three Live Activities simultaneously.

Earlier, the tipster suggested that Apple was developing a custom display with Samsung featuring four-sided curvature and no polariser layer. Apple was reportedly still adjusting the curvature at the time. A render video leaked earlier this year instead showed a version with no visible cutout, placing the front camera and Face ID hardware beneath the display.

Apple has also reportedly worked with Samsung and LG to reduce brightness loss around the curved edges. These developments suggest the display design is still being refined.

The anniversary iPhone is expected to arrive in 2027, marking 20 years since the original iPhone. The same tipster previously claimed that Apple had started testing and moulding work for its 2027 iPhone lineup and referred to the iPhone 19 as a tentative name.

Earlier reports have suggested that Apple could use a different name for its 20th-anniversary model. The Cupertino-based tech giant has not confirmed the device or its name, and the leaked specifications could change before launch.