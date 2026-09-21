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Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition Launched in India: Price, Features

The Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition retains the standard model's audio and connectivity features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 September 2026 12:42 IST
Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition comes in a brown finish

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Highlights
  • The Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition feature a Hogwarts-inspired design
  • The earbuds support up to 50dB active noise cancellation
  • The earbuds can connect to three devices simultaneously
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Realme has launched the Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition in India alongside the Harry Potter-themed Realme 16 Pro. The special-edition true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds bring a Hogwarts-inspired design while retaining most of the features available on the standard Buds T500 Pro. The earbuds were first introduced in India in April this year and feature 12.4mm drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity, and support for high-resolution wireless audio. The Harry Potter Edition also comes with a themed charging case featuring a Hogwarts crest.

Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition Price in India, Availability

The Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition costs Rs. 6,999 in India and is available in the Magic Brown colour option. This variant comes in a dark brown finish with contrasting gold accents inspired by the Hogwarts theme. The earbuds feature brown housings and silicone ear tips, with metallic gold panels on the stems carrying subtle Hogwarts crest detailing.realme buds t500 pro realme inline Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition

The charging case has a textured, leather-like brown exterior with a large Hogwarts crest on the front. There is also a Harry Potter logo along with a “Welcome to Hogwarts” inscription on the back of the case.

Realme Buds T500 Pro Features, Specifications

The Harry Potter Edition of the Realme Buds T500 Pro share similar features to the standard model. They are equipped with 12.4mm drivers and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless with the LHDC 5.0 codec. Users can choose between multiple EQ presets or customise the sound through the Realme Link app. A MindFlow mode is also available, offering ambient soundscapes designed for relaxation.

For noise cancellation, the Realme Buds T500 Pro earbuds support up to 50dB ANC across a 5,000Hz range. Realme says its AI-based system adjusts noise cancellation in real time based on fit and the surrounding environment. The earbuds also feature six microphones for clearer calls and support live translation in two-way and face-to-face modes.

Connectivity on the Realme Buds T500 Pro includes Bluetooth 6.1, supporting connections to up to three devices simultaneously. The earbuds offer a claimed latency of 45ms, targeting smoother gaming and video playback. They also support Find My Earbuds to help users locate misplaced earphones.

The Realme Buds T500 Pro are claimed to deliver up to 56 hours of total playback with the charging case. The earbuds can reportedly last up to 13.5 hours with ANC disabled and AAC playback, or up to eight hours with ANC enabled. With LHDC, battery life is rated at up to nine hours without ANC and 5.5 hours with ANC.

Each Realme Buds T500 Pro earbud houses a 62mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 530mAh cell. Charging takes around one hour for the earbuds and two hours for the case via USB Type-C.

Realme Buds T500 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds T500 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Good ANC
  • Long battery life
  • Effective ANC
  • Compact case
  • High-Res Audio support
  • Bad
  • Lemon Cola picks up dirt
  • Using LHDC and ANC usage significantly reduces battery life
Read detailed Realme Buds T500 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition, Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition Price in India, Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition India Launch, Realme Buds T500 Pro Features, Realme Buds T500 Pro, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition Launched in India: Price, Features
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