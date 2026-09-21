OnePlus has officially revealed the design, colourways and memory variants of its upcoming flagship smartphone. Officially called the OnePlus 16, the phone will be available in three colourways, including a special finish which has a light integrated into its rear panel. The OnePlus 16 will also be offered in four memory variants in China, with the top-end variant offering 1TB of internal storage. The phone was previously revealed to feature a 200-megapixel camera and a 165Hz high-refresh-rate display.

OnePlus 16 Design, Colours and Storage Variants Revealed in China

After several leaks and rumours, OnePlus has officially revealed the design of its upcoming flagship. The OnePlus 16 is now on display and currently set for pre-order on OnePlus' China website. Pre-orders for the OnePlus 16 are being handled on Oppo's China website. While Oppo has the device up for pre-order, OnePlus has not yet shared any details about its launch timeline.

According to the details shared on OnePlus and Oppo's website, the OnePlus 16 has a design that appears very similar to the OnePlus 15 launched last year. The smartphone has a chunky camera module which appears to have three rear-facing cameras and an LED flash. OnePlus' customisable AI key is also visible in images of the OnePlus 16 on the website. The smartphone will be available in three colours: Tomorrow's Star, Martian Masterpiece and Dark Forest. Tomorrow's Star is shown with a rear panel design, with some initials lighting up to reveal certain coordinates. Both the silver and orange colourways have a gradient-like design on the back, while the black unit gets a subtle flat finish.

Oppo's China website shows all pre-order offers and storage variants. The OnePlus 16 will be offered in 12+256GB, 12+512GB, 16+512 and 16+1TB storage variants. For now, it isn't clear whether every storage variant will be available in all colourways. OnePlus has not yet revealed details about the phone's specifications on its landing page.

A recent report said the OnePlus 16 will have a 165Hz refresh-rate display. OnePlus has worked with display manufacturer BOE and has adopted its X4 panel, which, according to the source, will also support an 185 Hz refresh rate in gaming mode. The OnePlus 15 also featured a 165Hz refresh rate panel.

The same source also claimed that the phone will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The chipset will use TSMC's 2nm node, offer an octa-core architecture, and pair with an Adreno 850 GPU. The OnePlus 16 will also feature a triple-camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary, a 50-megapixel ultrawide and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The phone is said to feature a 9,000mAh dual-cell battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.