Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition was launched in India and global markets on Monday. The handset arrives as a limited edition variant of the Realme 16 Pro 5G, which was introduced in January. The new Realme handset carries an identical set of features and specifications to the standard model, but has cosmetic changes inspired by Warner Brothers' fantasy films, including stylised nano-engraved motifs and custom user interface (UI) themes.

Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition Price in India, Availability

Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition price in India starts at Rs. 62,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will be sold via Flipkart and retail stores across the country in a single Magic Brown colourway.

Customers will receive the phone in collectible packaging, which is a Hogwarts-themed limited-edition gifting box. It includes a Hogwarts acceptance letter and a train ticket, bookmarks featuring the Hogwarts Crests, character postcards, and a phone case embossed with the Hogwarts logo and a phone pin.

Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition Features, Specifications

The Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition features a brown leather finish and has an argyle-textured rear panel, resembling the Wizard's Chess. It has the Hogwarts Crest centred on the back, along with the Harry Potter wordmark. The design of the camera island draws inspiration from Hedwig, with the lenses resembling the owl's eyes.

Users can access a Harry Potter-inspired theme with crest-shaped 3D embossed icons. For instance, the icon for the Theme Store features the Sorting Hat, while the Calculator app is shown by the ‘Platform nine and three-quarters' symbol. There are also Hogwarts-themed wallpapers for further customisation.

As mentioned previously, the Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition has an identical set of features and specifications as the standard model.

The Realme 16 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch display with a 1,272x2,772 pixel resolution, up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness, 450 ppi pixel density, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chipset, coupled with an Arm Mali G615 GPU. The handset ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Realme 16 Pro carries a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear camera, paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera.

The Realme handset packs a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 80W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port.