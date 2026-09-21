Ai+ Nova Tab India Launch Teased; Key Specifications, Design Revealed

Ai+ recently entered the Indian smartphone market, and has launched multiple models in its Nova and Pulse lineup. Apart from the phone, the India-based tech firm also unveiled its first tablet, the Ai+ PulseTab, earlier this year, in April. Now, the company has confirmed that it will soon launch its second tablet in the country as part of the Nova lineup. Apart from this, the tech firm has also revealed various details about the upcoming tablet, including its design, colourway, display, chipset, and availability. It will be powered by a Unisoc SoC. The tablet will also carry a single rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera island.

Ai+ Nova Tab Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

A dedicated microsite for a new device from Ai+ is now live, confirming that the tech firm will soon launch a new tablet in India. While the microsite does not reveal the exact name of the device, the URL suggests that it will be marketed as the Ai+ Nova Tab, arriving as the second tablet from the company in India. The upcoming device is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart, and will be offered in at least an orange colour option.

The Ai+ Nova Tab is shown to feature a flat rear panel, with a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-right corner. The company branding is placed in the middle panel, finished in a white shade. On the front, the tablet appears to feature a flat display, surrounded by relatively thick rounded bezels. A speaker grille and a USB Type-C port will be placed on the right side of the tablet, while the left side will sport another speaker grille and two unspecified buttons.

In terms of the specifications, the Ai+ Nova Tab is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T760 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The tablet will also feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Moreover, it will sport an 11.97-inch touchscreen, offering up to a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Ai+ Nova Tab will feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. It will also support 5G + Wi-Fi connectivity.

This comes months after the company launched its first tablet in India, the Ai+ PulseTab. To recap, the tablet was unveiled in India at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. It features a 10.95-inch Full-HD display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits peak brightness. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

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