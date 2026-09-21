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Ai+ Nova Tab India Launch Teased; Key Specifications, Design Revealed

Ai+ Nova Tab will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 September 2026 14:50 IST
Ai+ Nova Tab India Launch Teased; Key Specifications, Design Revealed

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Ai+

Ai+ Nova Tab will feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Ai+ Nova Tab will feature a Unisoc chipset
  • Ai+ Nova Tab will boast an 11.97-inch display
  • Ai+ has yet to announce the exact launch date
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Ai+ recently entered the Indian smartphone market, and has launched multiple models in its Nova and Pulse lineup. Apart from the phone, the India-based tech firm also unveiled its first tablet, the Ai+ PulseTab, earlier this year, in April. Now, the company has confirmed that it will soon launch its second tablet in the country as part of the Nova lineup. Apart from this, the tech firm has also revealed various details about the upcoming tablet, including its design, colourway, display, chipset, and availability. It will be powered by a Unisoc SoC. The tablet will also carry a single rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera island.

Ai+ Nova Tab Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

A dedicated microsite for a new device from Ai+ is now live, confirming that the tech firm will soon launch a new tablet in India. While the microsite does not reveal the exact name of the device, the URL suggests that it will be marketed as the Ai+ Nova Tab, arriving as the second tablet from the company in India. The upcoming device is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart, and will be offered in at least an orange colour option.

The Ai+ Nova Tab is shown to feature a flat rear panel, with a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-right corner. The company branding is placed in the middle panel, finished in a white shade. On the front, the tablet appears to feature a flat display, surrounded by relatively thick rounded bezels. A speaker grille and a USB Type-C port will be placed on the right side of the tablet, while the left side will sport another speaker grille and two unspecified buttons.

In terms of the specifications, the Ai+ Nova Tab is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T760 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The tablet will also feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Moreover, it will sport an 11.97-inch touchscreen, offering up to a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Ai+ Nova Tab will feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. It will also support 5G + Wi-Fi connectivity.

This comes months after the company launched its first tablet in India, the Ai+ PulseTab. To recap, the tablet was unveiled in India at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. It features a 10.95-inch Full-HD display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits peak brightness. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

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AI+ PulseTab

AI+ PulseTab

  • KEY SPECS
Display 10.95-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x1920 pixels
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Further reading: Ai Plus Nova Tab, Ai Plus, Ai Plus Nova Tab India Launch, Ai Plus Nova Tab Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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