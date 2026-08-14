Technology News
English Edition

Moto G Max First Impressions

The Moto G Max is here, bringing an interesting set of features and specifications. Check out the first impressions to know more.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 August 2026 17:17 IST
Moto G Max First Impressions
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Moto G Max features a 6.72-inch 120Hz display
  • The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery
  • The device comes with a price tag of Rs. 27,999
Advertisement

Motorola has introduced a new lineup with the launch of the Moto G Max. The latest smartphone from the brand comes loaded with an interesting set of features and specifications. You get a large 6.72-inch display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, 48-megapixel rear camera, 7,000mAh battery, and more. That being said, does it make sense to go with the latest model from Motorola? I got the chance to use the device for a brief time, and here's what you need to know. 

To start with the pricing, the Moto G Max price in India is Rs. 27,999 for the sole variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes with some interesting launch offers. To start with, users can get a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on Axis and ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Moreover, one can also get up to Rs. 1,000 off on exchange. The latest smartphone from the brand will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from August 20 at 12pm. 

VoltMoto G Max Discussion
Explore More...

moto g max gadgets 360 1 Moto G Max

The Moto G Max is available in three colour options: Pantone Alaskan Blue, Pantone Malaga, and Pantone Stargazer.

 

Now that you are aware of the pricing, let's first talk about the design. The latest Moto G Max brings the new flat frame design language, which we also saw in the Motorola Edge 70 Max. The smartphone is not one of the thinnest in the segment; it sure feels lightweight. The phone measures 166.23 x 76.50 x 8.60mm and weighs 213g. That being said, it is still quite easy to hold in your hand, and the flat frame does help to provide some grip, which is a welcome move. 

The rear panel gets a satin-inspired finish, though the frame is plastic. The handset is available in multiple colour options, including Pantone Alaskan Blue, Pantone Malaga, and Pantone Stargazer. The company has also made sure to add some level of protection with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i at the front. You also get an IP64 rating for water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification, which should provide some reassurance for everyday use.

moto g max gadgets 360 5 Moto G Max

The phone features volume controls and power on/off button at the right side, while left features a SIM tray.

 

The volume controls and power on/off button also act as a fingerprint scanner. The base features a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. The left side features a SIM tray, while the top comes with Dolby Atmos branding. That being said, the Moto G Max does feel decent when you hold it in your hand, and the flat-frame-like design does provide some comfort as well. 

Moving on, the Moto G Max features a 6.72-inch LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution (1800x2400 pixels). The screen features a 20:9 aspect ratio and 391ppi pixel density. You also get up to 1,050nits of peak brightness, a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, and more. The display looks decent, though the LCD panel sure looks a bit dull compared to the AMOLED ones present in a lot of smartphones in this price segment. 

moto g max gadgets 360 2 Moto G Max

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display and packs a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor.

 

In terms of performance, the latest smartphone from the brand is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen processor. The chipset is based on a 4nm process. The chipset comes with four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at up to 1.8GHz. The latest model from the brand features 6GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1. We are yet to run multiple tests on this device to get a better picture of its performance. So, stay tuned with us for an in-depth review. 

In terms of optics, the Moto smartphone features a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size and PDAF. The main camera is joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

moto g max gadgets 360 3 Moto G Max

The handset features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel.

 

Battery life is surely one of the key selling points of the Moto G Max. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery, and you also get 30W fast charging. The phone also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto G Max runs Android 16, and Motorola promises two OS upgrades along with three years of security updates. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock, while Motorola's security software is also included.

moto g max gadgets 360 4 Moto G Max

That said, the Moto G Max sure seems to be a decent smartphone in this price segment. The handset features a large display and a decent design language. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm chipset, which is good enough to run everyday apps. That being said, we are yet to test the different aspects of the smartphone with our range of tests. So, stay tuned for more info about the device in our upcoming review. As for the competition, the smartphone will face some heat from the likes of Redmi Note 17, Realme 16X 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, and more. 

Moto G Max

Moto G Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 16
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G Max, Moto G Max India Launch Date, Moto G Max Price in India, Moto G Max Specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Pova AI Buds Pro Launched in India With AI-Powered Real-Time Translation, 48dB Hybrid ANC: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Moto G Max First Impressions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These iQOO and Redmi Smartphones Are Now More Expensive in India
  2. Pixel Users Can Now Tap to Send Contact Info, Photos and More
  3. This Poco M8 Series Smartphone Will Launch in India Soon
  4. Leak Suggests GTA 6's Extended Look on Netflix Could Have 3 Episodes
  5. Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 4 With New Glass UI, AI Features, Faster App Loading
  6. Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro: 5 Features You Should Know
  7. Moto G Max First Impressions
  8. iQOO Buds India Launch Date Announced; Design Teased
  9. This Unreleased Flagship Snapdragon Chip Has Appeared on AnTuTu
  10. DJI Osmo 360 II Launched With 8K/60fps Video, 120-Megapixel Photos
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Unveils Ultrafast Mode for GPT-5.6 Sol, Promises Up to 14x Faster Processing
  2. Samsung's First New Over-Ear Headphones Reportedly Spotted in Galaxy Wearable App; May Launch Next Year
  3. Leak Suggests Grand Theft Auto 6's Extended Look on Netflix Could Have 3 Episodes
  4. iQOO 16 Could Get a 165Hz Display, Major Camera Design Overhaul, Tipster Claims
  5. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Spotted on AnTuTu Ahead of Expected Launch Next Month
  6. Pova AI Buds Pro Launched in India With AI-Powered Real-Time Translation, 48dB Hybrid ANC: Price, Specifications
  7. Google's New Tap to Send Feature Brings an AirDrop-Like Experience to Pixel Phones
  8. iQOO Buds India Launch Set for August 20, Design and Amazon Availability Teased
  9. iQOO 15, iQOO 15R, iQOO Neo 10 and Redmi Turbo 5 Prices in India Hiked As the RAM Crisis Persists
  10. Google Pixel 11 Pro EPREL Listing Shows Lower Drop Resistance Compared to Other Pixel 11 Siblings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »