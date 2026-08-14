Moto G Max First Impressions

Motorola has introduced a new lineup with the launch of the Moto G Max. The latest smartphone from the brand comes loaded with an interesting set of features and specifications. You get a large 6.72-inch display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, 48-megapixel rear camera, 7,000mAh battery, and more. That being said, does it make sense to go with the latest model from Motorola? I got the chance to use the device for a brief time, and here's what you need to know.

To start with the pricing, the Moto G Max price in India is Rs. 27,999 for the sole variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes with some interesting launch offers. To start with, users can get a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on Axis and ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Moreover, one can also get up to Rs. 1,000 off on exchange. The latest smartphone from the brand will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from August 20 at 12pm.

The Moto G Max is available in three colour options: Pantone Alaskan Blue, Pantone Malaga, and Pantone Stargazer.

Now that you are aware of the pricing, let's first talk about the design. The latest Moto G Max brings the new flat frame design language, which we also saw in the Motorola Edge 70 Max. The smartphone is not one of the thinnest in the segment; it sure feels lightweight. The phone measures 166.23 x 76.50 x 8.60mm and weighs 213g. That being said, it is still quite easy to hold in your hand, and the flat frame does help to provide some grip, which is a welcome move.

The rear panel gets a satin-inspired finish, though the frame is plastic. The handset is available in multiple colour options, including Pantone Alaskan Blue, Pantone Malaga, and Pantone Stargazer. The company has also made sure to add some level of protection with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i at the front. You also get an IP64 rating for water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification, which should provide some reassurance for everyday use.

The phone features volume controls and power on/off button at the right side, while left features a SIM tray.

The volume controls and power on/off button also act as a fingerprint scanner. The base features a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. The left side features a SIM tray, while the top comes with Dolby Atmos branding. That being said, the Moto G Max does feel decent when you hold it in your hand, and the flat-frame-like design does provide some comfort as well.

Moving on, the Moto G Max features a 6.72-inch LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution (1800x2400 pixels). The screen features a 20:9 aspect ratio and 391ppi pixel density. You also get up to 1,050nits of peak brightness, a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, and more. The display looks decent, though the LCD panel sure looks a bit dull compared to the AMOLED ones present in a lot of smartphones in this price segment.

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display and packs a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor.

In terms of performance, the latest smartphone from the brand is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen processor. The chipset is based on a 4nm process. The chipset comes with four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at up to 1.8GHz. The latest model from the brand features 6GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1. We are yet to run multiple tests on this device to get a better picture of its performance. So, stay tuned with us for an in-depth review.

In terms of optics, the Moto smartphone features a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size and PDAF. The main camera is joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

The handset features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel.

Battery life is surely one of the key selling points of the Moto G Max. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery, and you also get 30W fast charging. The phone also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto G Max runs Android 16, and Motorola promises two OS upgrades along with three years of security updates. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock, while Motorola's security software is also included.

That said, the Moto G Max sure seems to be a decent smartphone in this price segment. The handset features a large display and a decent design language. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm chipset, which is good enough to run everyday apps. That being said, we are yet to test the different aspects of the smartphone with our range of tests. So, stay tuned for more info about the device in our upcoming review. As for the competition, the smartphone will face some heat from the likes of Redmi Note 17, Realme 16X 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, and more.