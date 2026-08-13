Boat has launched its new Aavante Bar Prime soundbar series in India. The latest lineup includes three models: Aavante Bar Prime B450, Aavante Bar Prime DA600 and Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D. They offer up to 5.2-channel surround sound, Dolby technologies and dual subwoofers. The Aavante Bar Prime DA600 is the premium model in the series and delivers 600W output. The Boat Aavante Bar Prime B450 has 450W sound output.

Aavante Bar Prime B450, Bar Prime DA600, Bar Prime Thunder-D Price in India

Aavante Bar Prime B450 is currently listed for Rs. 9,999. The Aavante Bar Prime DA600 is priced at Rs. 15,999, while the Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D costs Rs. 18,999. The new models will go on sale through the Boat India website, Amazon, Flipkart and other retail outlets.

Aavante Bar Prime B450, Bar Prime DA600, Bar Prime Thunder-D Specifications, Features

The Boat Aavante Bar Prime DA600 has 600W output power. It offers 5.2-channel surround sound, with Dolby Atmos. The soundbar features dual wired subwoofers and dual rear satellite speakers with 4 Ohm and 8 Ohm impedance ratings. The audio unit offers a signal-to-noise ratio of less than 68dB.

For connectivity, the Boat Aavante Bar Prime DA600 has Bluetooth 5.3. It has input options, including AUX, HDMI (ARC), USB, optical and Dolby Audio for pairing with televisions, gaming consoles and other entertainment devices. The soundbar includes two 5.25-inch drivers, four 2.2-inch drivers and two 2.25-inch drivers. The soundbar measures 870×100×60mm.

The Aavante Bar Prime B450 has 450W output and 5.2-channel surround sound. It features dual wired subwoofers and rear satellite speakers. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, HDMI (ARC), USB and optical connectivity, along with the same 4 Ohm and 8 Ohm impedance and a signal-to-noise ratio of 68dB. The soundbar measures 840×91×78mm.

The Boat Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D is not listed online currently, but it is confirmed to come with Dolby Audio. It will offer the same connectivity options as the Aavante Bar Prime B450 and Bar Prime DA600 models.

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