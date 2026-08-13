Google has announced a new software update for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 that adds dynamic active noise cancellation, Gemini-based audio controls, Pixel Watch sleep synchronisation and expanded Live Translate support. The changes will begin rolling out in September and will apply to existing earbuds, while a new Olive colour option is also available. The update adds new capabilities to Google's current premium wireless earbuds, while the existing Tensor A1 chip, 11mm drivers, battery life and noise-control features remain unchanged.

According to a Google blog post, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will receive an update that improves active noise cancellation by responding to changes in how the earbuds sit inside the ear. The new Dynamic ANC system is designed to compensate when the seal between the ear tip and ear canal changes slightly. This should help maintain consistent noise reduction even when the earbuds move during use.

Google is also adding Gemini-based audio controls to the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Users will be able to change settings such as bass levels through voice commands to Gemini. The feature allows adjustments without manually opening the companion controls.

The earbuds will also work with Pixel Watch sleep detection. When the connected watch identifies that the wearer has fallen asleep, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will automatically pause audio playback. The earbuds will also disable their touch controls and silence notifications during this period. These changes are intended to prevent accidental interactions and interruptions while the user is sleeping.

Live Translate is also getting an upgrade, letting users tap the Pixel Buds Pro 2 to translate more than 70 languages in near real time. The updated system also supports two-way conversations. A user can speak in their own language, after which the connected Pixel phone plays the translated version for the other person in their language. The process does not require the user to operate the phone to start listening mode.

Notably, Google's blog post mentions both the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Buds 2a in its heading, but the announcement does not clearly state whether the new software features are also coming to the Pixel Buds 2a.

Google is also introducing the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in an Olive finish, which joins the existing Porcelain, Hazel and Peony options. The company confirmed that the software update will roll out from September, and the new ANC feature is not limited to the Olive version.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 feature custom 11mm dynamic speaker drivers powered by Google's Tensor A1 chip. Their audio system includes Transparency mode, active in-ear pressure relief and Conversation Detection, which pauses playback and enables Transparency mode when the wearer starts speaking.

The earbuds also support Clear Calling, three microphones per earbud, a voice accelerometer and wind-blocking mesh covers. The ANC system uses Silent Seal 2.0, while the new Dynamic ANC feature is designed to compensate for small changes in the earbud seal. The earbuds have an IP54 rating for sweat and water resistance, while the case is rated IPX4.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 support Gemini-based audio controls, allowing users to adjust settings such as bass through voice commands. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.4 and Super Wideband, while the earbuds can switch audio between compatible Pixel devices, including the Pixel Watch. The earbuds and case support Find Hub, with a built-in ringtone speaker on the case to help locate them.

Charging is supported through USB Type-C and Qi-certified wireless charging. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 12 hours of listening with ANC off and up to 48 hours with the charging case, while ANC is said to reduce this to eight hours and 30 hours, respectively. A five-minute charge provides up to 1.5 hours of listening with ANC off. Each earbud weighs 4.7g, while the case weighs 65g with the earbuds.