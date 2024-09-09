Realme Buds N1 were launched in India on Monday alongside the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones come with quick charge support and are said to offer a total playback time of up to 40 hours. They are equipped with 12.4 dynamic bass drivers and a triple mic system. They offer dual device connectivity, 45ms ultra-low latency, and up to 46dB hybrid noise cancellation. The Realme Buds N1 also get 360-degree spatial audio effect support and AI-backed call noise reduction.

Realme Buds N1 Price in India, Availability

Realme Buds N1 price in India is set at Rs. 2,499. The company said the earphones will be offered at a special launch price of Rs. 1,999. They will be available for purchase in the country starting September 13 via Amazon and the Realme India website. They come in a single Energising Green shade.

Realme Buds N1 Specifications, Features

The Realme Buds N1 get 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and are equipped with a triple mic system. They support up to 46dB hybrid noise cancellation and AI-backed call noise reduction. The earphones support touch controls and are said to offer a 45ms ultra-low latency mode as well.

Realme's Buds N1 support Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device connectivity. They are claimed to offer a 360-degree spatial audio effect experience. The earphones also come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Realme Buds N1 are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours together with the charging case and without noise cancellation turned on. With the noise cancellation feature turned on, however, the earphones are said to offer a total playback time of up to 26 hours. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer up to five hours of playback.

