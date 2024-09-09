Technology News
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G has a 5,000mAh battery unit with 45W charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 September 2024 14:37 IST
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G has an IP65 rated build

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G offers Rainwater Smart Touch feature
  • The company is providing a special coupon discount of Rs. 2,000
  • Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G has a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary camera
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G was launched in India on Monday as the latest gaming-focused offering from Realme. The new Narzo series phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset and comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G sports a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 OLED screen and has a GT mode that is said to offer 90fps on major game titles. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Price in India

The price of Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. It is available in Turbo Yellow, Turbo Green, and Turbo Purple colour options. The first sale of the phone will take place on September 16 at 12:00pm IST via Amazon and Realme India website.

Realme is providing a special coupon discount of Rs. 2,000 for buyers of the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G. This will bring down the starting price tag to Rs. 14,999.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G runs on Android 14 based Realme UI 5.0 and boasts a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 2,000nits peak brightness. Realme is calling the display an 'OLED Esports display'. Like recent Realme phones, it offers a Rainwater Smart Touch feature.

realme narzo 70 turbo 5g purple Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G
Photo Credit: Realme

 

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G paired with Mali-G615 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 26GB virtually. The gaming-focused device features a stainless steel vapour cooling area of 6,050mm square for heat dissipation. With the dedicated GT mode enabled, it is claimed to support 90fps for multiple games in the segment.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G has a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi. Sensors onboard are acceleration sensor, flicker sensor, gyrometre, light sensor, magnetic induction sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G has a 5,000mAh battery unit with 45W charging support. The fast charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. It measures 161.7x74.7x7.6mm and weighs 185 grams. The handset gets an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
