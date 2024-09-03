Technology News
  Realme Buds N1 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Design, Key Features Revealed

Realme Buds N1 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Design, Key Features Revealed

Realme Buds N1 will launch in the country alongside the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 September 2024 15:27 IST
Realme Buds N1 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Design, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds N1 is teased to launch in a green colour option

Highlights
  • Realme Buds N1 will support up to 46dB hybrid noise cancellation
  • These TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 40 hours total playback
  • The Realme Buds N1 earphones will come with an IP55-rated build
Realme Buds N1 will soon launch in India, the company confirmed officially. It is set to launch in the country alongside the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G. The design of the upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones has been revealed alongside several of their key features. The TWS earphones will support hybrid noise cancellation and spatial audio effects. Availability details of the Realme Buds N1 have also been confirmed.

Realme Buds N1 India Launch, Design

The Realme Buds N1 will launch in India on September 9 at 12pm IST. The TWS earphones have been teased on both the official Realme India website and  Amazon microsite. This suggests that the earphones will be available for purchase in the country via Realme and the e-commerce site.realme buds n1 realme inline buds n1

The teasers for the Realme Buds N1 show the earphones and their rectangular charging case in a light green colourway. They appear to have an in-ear design with silicone tips and rounded stems. The charging connectors are seen on the bottom of the stem. Towards the bottom of the charging case, we see an LED charging indicator light.

Realme Buds N1 Specifications

The Realme Buds N1 are confirmed to be equipped with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers. They are claimed to offer users a 360-degree spatial audio experience. The TWS earphones are said to offer up to 46dB hybrid noise cancellation. Together with the case, they are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours. The earphones will also come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Notably, Realme recently introduced the budget Realme Buds T01 TWS earphones in India. Priced at Rs. 1,299, these carry 13mm dynamic drivers and support AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology. They are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 28 hours with the charging case. The earphones also come with an IPX5-rated splash-resistant build.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Instead of a Threat, Canva Sees AI as a Tailwind, Says Co-Founder Cameron Adams
Realme Buds N1 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Design, Key Features Revealed
