Samsung Music Frame Wireless Speaker With Dolby Atmos Sound Launched in India

Samsung Music Frame is priced at Rs. 23,990 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 19:14 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Music Frame is compatible with the company's Q-Symphony technology

Highlights
  • Samsung's Music Frame offers access to Bixby
  • It includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Samsung's Music Frame is compatible with the Q-Symphony technology
Samsung Music Frame wireless Bluetooth speaker has been launched in India. This speaker comes with Dolby Atmos sound and 120W of sound output. The Samsung Music Frame include six speakers and in-built Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Samsung has equipped the speaker with Dolby Digital Plus and users can connect the Music Frame to their Samsung TV over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The unique speaker features a display and is designed to look like a photo frame. 

Samsung Music Frame price in India

Price of Samsung Music Frame has been set at Rs. 23,990. It is offered in a single Black finish and is currently up for sale in the country through Amazon, Samsung India website, and select offline stores.

Samsung Music Frame specifications

Originally announced at CES 2024, the Samsung Music Frame wireless speaker comes with features such as Dolby Atmos and wireless music streaming. Like real photo frames, this device allows the user to display personal photos. It offers in-built voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant that allow users to play, pause, track skipping, and volume adjustment through voice commands. The speaker also offers access to Bixby and can be controlled using the SmartThings app.

Samsung's Music Frame is compatible with the company's Q-Symphony technology and users can set it up as a home theater by placing two speakers on either side of their TVs. Samsung says users can place a soundbar in front of their TV and a Music Frame on the opposite wall to act as a rear speaker. It can be wall-mounted or kept on a tabletop using the inbuilt stand.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Music Frame include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It can be used as a standalone Bluetooth or Wi-Fi speaker as well. The speaker carries Dolby Digital Plus sound and houses six speakers with total 120W audio output. It includes an optical port and features wireless Dolby Atmos, Spotify Connect, Chromecast, Roon, and AirPlay 2.

Samsung's Tap Sound feature lets listeners stream music from their phone to Music Frame by gently tapping on the speaker. Using Samsung's SpaceFit Sound Pro technology, the speaker analyse the environment and automatically optimises the audio accordingly.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Music Frame, Samsung Music Frame Price in India, Samsung Music Frame Specifications, Samsung
