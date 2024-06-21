Samsung's Galaxy Buds is expected to get a refresh soon. The rumoured Galaxy Buds 3 could be unveiled at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the foldable smartphones and Galaxy Watch 7 series. Ahead of the official reveal, a retail listing of Galaxy Buds 3 offers our first glimpse of the earbuds and their charging case. The listing suggests a sleek design for the audio device and a transparent lid for the case. The Galaxy Buds 3 have been speculated to resemble Apple's AirPods and the latest leak amplifies this rumour.

X user (@TEQHNIKACROSS) spotted the alleged listing of Galaxy Buds 3 on the South Korean e-commerce website Coupang. The listing provides a preview of the sleek and stem design of Samsung's wireless earbuds and their case. This marks a departure from the company's previous design language. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Buds FE do not have stems and feature bulb-shaped buds.

갤럭시 버즈3의 제품 이미지가 쿠팡에서 발견되었습니다. pic.twitter.com/aCWUEyigVd — 01\TR_repiV (@TEQHNIKACROSS) June 20, 2024

The Galaxy Buds 3's earbuds are shown in a metallic silver colour with black tips, while the case seems to have a violet finish. The buds sit upright in the case within black holders. The case includes a transparent lid and has a green dot on the outside, this could be to indicate its charging progress.

The design of the Galaxy Buds 3's stems and case looks similar to Apple's AirPods, corroborating previous leaks. Also, the charging case appears to have a clip that could allow users to attach the charging case to things.

Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Buds 3 at its next Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7 series, and Galaxy Watch Ultra. The launch event is rumoured to take place on July 10.