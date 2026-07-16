Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Wi-Fi Speakers Launched in India

Samsung Music Studio 5 (LS50H) and Music Studio 7 (LS70H) Q-Symphony support.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 July 2026 19:20 IST
Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Wi-Fi Speakers Launched in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Music Studio 7 (LS70H) delivers 3.1.1-channel spatial audio

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung India has expanded its home audio portfolio in India
  • The new range includes the Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7
  • They offer AI Dynamic Bass Control feature
Advertisement

Samsung has launched the Music Studio series in India. The latest lineup of Wi-Fi speakers includes the Music Studio 5 (LS50H) and Music Studio 7 (LS70H). Designed by popular French designer Erwan Bouroullec, the new speakers are compatible with Samsung TVs and soundbars. They feature dot design and offer the AI Dynamic Bass Control feature for enhanced low-frequency sounds. Both Music Studio speakers are Q-Symphony compatible, which lets users pair them wirelessly with a compatible Samsung TV and soundbar. 

Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Price in India

The price of Samsung Music Studio series starts at Rs. 27,900 in India. The new range can be purchased through Samsung's official online store, offline retail outlets, and e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Specifications

Samsung Music Studio 5 (LS50H) and Music Studio 7 (LS70H) feature the company's AI Dynamic Bass Control to offer deep bass with minimal distortion. The new Wi-Fi speakers designed by Erwan Bouroullec boast a dot design inspired by universal music symbols. They support wireless Dolby Atmos and are compatible with Samsung's SmartThings app, allowing users to control audio settings, manage multi-speaker playback, and access music streaming services from a single interface.

The Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 offer Q-Symphony support, and users can pair them with up to five sound devices with a Samsung TV.

The Music Studio 7 (LS70H) is the premium model among the duo and delivers 3.1.1-channel spatial audio through left, front, right, and top-firing speakers. The speaker incorporates Samsung's Audio Lab Pattern Control Technology. It can be used as a standalone speaker as well.

The Music Studio 5 (LS50H) is a compact speaker and features a woofer, dual tweeters, and a built-in waveguide tuned by Samsung Audio Lab. It offers Wi-Fi casting, support for popular music streaming services, voice control, and Bluetooth connectivity through Samsung Seamless Codec.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Music Studio 5, Samsung Music Studio 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Rebrands NotebookLM as Gemini Notebook; Brings Cloud Computing and Search Integration
Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Wi-Fi Speakers Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Phones Will Soon Run on ColorOS 17 Instead of OxygenOS
  2. Apple Back to School Sale: Grab These Deals on MacBook, iPad Models
  3. Nubia NaviX Ultra Design, Colourways Unveiled Ahead of July 17 Launch
  4. Asus Zenbook A14 (2026) Review: Snapdragon X2 Elite Performance Twist We Didn't Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rebrands NotebookLM as Gemini Notebook; Brings Cloud Computing and Search Integration
  2. Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Wi-Fi Speakers Launched in India
  3. Ostium Suspends Trading Following Oracle Security Incident Drains Millions
  4. Oppo’s New A Series, Upcoming OnePlus Mid-Range Smartphones Tipped to Launch With 10,000mAh Batteries
  5. WhatsApp Reportedly Rolls Out Mic Mode Controls for iPhone Calls
  6. Former Rockstar Games Developer Explains Why GTA 6 Maker Launches Games on PC After Consoles
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra CAD Renders Leaked Online; Reveals Familiar Look
  8. Apple Back to School Sale Now Live in India, Bringing Offers on MacBook Air, iPad Pro and More
  9. Realme Could Replace Realme UI With ColorOS 17 in India: Report
  10. Nubia NaviX Ultra Design, Colour Options Unveiled Ahead of July 17 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »