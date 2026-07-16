Samsung has launched the Music Studio series in India. The latest lineup of Wi-Fi speakers includes the Music Studio 5 (LS50H) and Music Studio 7 (LS70H). Designed by popular French designer Erwan Bouroullec, the new speakers are compatible with Samsung TVs and soundbars. They feature dot design and offer the AI Dynamic Bass Control feature for enhanced low-frequency sounds. Both Music Studio speakers are Q-Symphony compatible, which lets users pair them wirelessly with a compatible Samsung TV and soundbar.

Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Price in India

The price of Samsung Music Studio series starts at Rs. 27,900 in India. The new range can be purchased through Samsung's official online store, offline retail outlets, and e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Specifications

Samsung Music Studio 5 (LS50H) and Music Studio 7 (LS70H) feature the company's AI Dynamic Bass Control to offer deep bass with minimal distortion. The new Wi-Fi speakers designed by Erwan Bouroullec boast a dot design inspired by universal music symbols. They support wireless Dolby Atmos and are compatible with Samsung's SmartThings app, allowing users to control audio settings, manage multi-speaker playback, and access music streaming services from a single interface.

The Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 offer Q-Symphony support, and users can pair them with up to five sound devices with a Samsung TV.

The Music Studio 7 (LS70H) is the premium model among the duo and delivers 3.1.1-channel spatial audio through left, front, right, and top-firing speakers. The speaker incorporates Samsung's Audio Lab Pattern Control Technology. It can be used as a standalone speaker as well.

The Music Studio 5 (LS50H) is a compact speaker and features a woofer, dual tweeters, and a built-in waveguide tuned by Samsung Audio Lab. It offers Wi-Fi casting, support for popular music streaming services, voice control, and Bluetooth connectivity through Samsung Seamless Codec.