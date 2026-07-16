Apple recently raised the prices of multiple devices, including the latest MacBook Air with the M5 processor, MacBook Pro with the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chipsets, iPad (2024), iPad Air, and iPad Pro. The above-mentioned devices now retail at significantly higher prices. However, for students, teachers, and parents now looking to buy a new MacBook or iPad model, Apple has brought back its annual Back to School offers, which are now live. Customers can get their hands on a new device at a discounted price, as part of the company's year-round student discounts, and choose a complimentary accessory, including AirPods 4, Apple Pencil, or AirTag.

Apple Back to School Sale in India: Offers

On Thursday, the tech giant announced that this year's Apple Back to School sale is now live in India, and it is scheduled to conclude on August 27. During the sale event, students, their parents, and teachers will be able to grab various MacBook models and iPad models at relatively low prices, as part of the company's year-round student discounts, and get their hands on various accessories, like the AirPods 4, Apple Pencil, and AirTags for free.

MacBook Air M5:

The MacBook Air (2026) with the M5 processor can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 1,37,900, including the Students Savings discount. Additionally, customers can choose to get the base AirPods 4 or the pack of four AirTags bundle for free. Alternatively, they can choose to get AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) at Rs. 5,000 or the AirPods Pro 3 at Rs. 13,000.

MacBook Pro M5:

Coming to the MacBook Pro, students can purchase the 2025 model with the M5 chipset at a starting price of Rs. 2,27,900 and the 2026-launched models with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors at Rs. 2,81,900 and Rs. 4,62,900, respectively. On top of the price tags, the tech giant is letting customers get AirPods 4 or a pack of four AirTags for free. They can choose to upgrade to the AirPods 4 with ANC or AirPods Pro 3 for the same discounted prices as the Air model.

iPad Air and iPad Pro:

The iPad Air (2025) model with the M4 chipset is available at a discounted price of Rs. 83,900 for the base model, while the iPad Pro (2025) can be purchased at a relatively low price of Rs. 1,27,900 with Education Savings. The tech giant is offering the Apple Pencil Pro for free as part of the Apple Back to School sale. Customers can also choose to get the pack of four AirTags at an additional cost of Rs. 2,000, AirPods 4 at Rs. 2,000, AirPods 4 with ANC at Rs. 3,000, or the AirPods Pro 3 at Rs. 15,000.

MacBook Neo:

Apple's recently launched MacBook Neo, which is powered by the Apple Silicon A18 Pro chipset, can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 69,900 for the base model with 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 512GB storage variant, which features a Touch ID sensor, is available at Rs. 79,900. This marks a Rs. 10,000 discount from the laptop's regular retail price of Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively.