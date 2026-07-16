WhatsApp Reportedly Rolls Out Mic Mode Controls for iPhone Calls

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new shortcut for iPhone users that could make it easier to switch between Apple's microphone processing modes during calls. According to a WABetaInfo report, the feature is being added to the app's call interface, allowing users to access microphone settings without opening the iPhone's Control Center. The publication says the option is available with a recent iOS update of WhatsApp and is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks. It is said to rely on Apple's existing audio processing system rather than introducing a separate solution from WhatsApp.

According to a WABetaInfo post, the feature has been spotted in WhatsApp for iOS version 26.27.74. The publication claims eligible users can reportedly access Apple's microphone controls directly from the in-call interface instead of navigating to the Control Center. It also says the rollout appears to be gradual, although WhatsApp has not officially announced when it could become widely available.

The report suggests that the new shortcut opens Apple's built-in microphone menu, where users are expected to be able to choose among Standard, Voice Isolation, Wide Spectrum, and Automatic modes. According to the publication, any selected option should take effect immediately without interrupting an ongoing call.

WhatsApp is reportedly not introducing its own audio processing technology on iOS. Instead, the messaging platform is reportedly providing easier access to microphone controls that Apple has already built into the operating system. Apple introduced Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum in iOS 15 for FaceTime and supported third-party apps, later extending Voice Isolation to regular phone calls in iOS 16.4 before adding Automatic mode in iOS 18.

According to the report, each microphone mode is designed for a different scenario. Voice Isolation is said to reduce surrounding noise and prioritise speech, while Wide Spectrum reportedly captures more ambient sound. Standard is expected to use Apple's default audio processing, whereas Automatic reportedly lets iOS choose the most suitable mode during a call.

The publication also claims that once users select a microphone mode, iOS is expected to retain that preference for subsequent WhatsApp calls until another option is chosen.

This approach is said to differ from WhatsApp's recent Android update, in which the company reportedly added its own in-app noise-cancellation feature for voice and video calls. On iOS, WhatsApp is instead expected to surface Apple's existing microphone controls within the call interface.