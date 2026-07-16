Technology News
English Edition

WhatsApp Reportedly Rolls Out Mic Mode Controls for iPhone Calls

WhatsApp is reportedly not introducing its own audio processing technology on iOS.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 18:22 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Rolls Out Mic Mode Controls for iPhone Calls

Photo Credit: Reuters

Voice Isolation could reduce background noise

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple microphone modes may become easier to access
  • Automatic mode may adjust audio during calls
  • iOS could remember the selected microphone mode
Advertisement

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new shortcut for iPhone users that could make it easier to switch between Apple's microphone processing modes during calls. According to a WABetaInfo report, the feature is being added to the app's call interface, allowing users to access microphone settings without opening the iPhone's Control Center. The publication says the option is available with a recent iOS update of WhatsApp and is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks. It is said to rely on Apple's existing audio processing system rather than introducing a separate solution from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp iOS Update May Add Easier Access to Apple Mic Modes

According to a WABetaInfo post, the feature has been spotted in WhatsApp for iOS version 26.27.74. The publication claims eligible users can reportedly access Apple's microphone controls directly from the in-call interface instead of navigating to the Control Center. It also says the rollout appears to be gradual, although WhatsApp has not officially announced when it could become widely available.

VoltWhatsapp Discussion
Explore More...

The report suggests that the new shortcut opens Apple's built-in microphone menu, where users are expected to be able to choose among Standard, Voice Isolation, Wide Spectrum, and Automatic modes. According to the publication, any selected option should take effect immediately without interrupting an ongoing call.

WhatsApp is reportedly not introducing its own audio processing technology on iOS. Instead, the messaging platform is reportedly providing easier access to microphone controls that Apple has already built into the operating system. Apple introduced Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum in iOS 15 for FaceTime and supported third-party apps, later extending Voice Isolation to regular phone calls in iOS 16.4 before adding Automatic mode in iOS 18.

According to the report, each microphone mode is designed for a different scenario. Voice Isolation is said to reduce surrounding noise and prioritise speech, while Wide Spectrum reportedly captures more ambient sound. Standard is expected to use Apple's default audio processing, whereas Automatic reportedly lets iOS choose the most suitable mode during a call.

The publication also claims that once users select a microphone mode, iOS is expected to retain that preference for subsequent WhatsApp calls until another option is chosen.

This approach is said to differ from WhatsApp's recent Android update, in which the company reportedly added its own in-app noise-cancellation feature for voice and video calls. On iOS, WhatsApp is instead expected to surface Apple's existing microphone controls within the call interface.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Update, iOS, Apple, iPhone
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Former Rockstar Games Developer Explains Why GTA 6 Maker Launches Games on PC After Consoles

Related Stories

WhatsApp Reportedly Rolls Out Mic Mode Controls for iPhone Calls
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo, OnePlus Could Equip New Phones With a 10,000mAh Battery
  2. OnePlus Phones Will Soon Run on ColorOS 17 Instead of OxygenOS
  3. Nubia NaviX Ultra Design, Colourways Unveiled Ahead of July 17 Launch
  4. Apple Back to School Sale: Grab These Deals on MacBook, iPad Models
  5. Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Chipset Details Teased Officially; Key Specs Tipped
  6. WhatsApp Reportedly Rolls Out Mic Mode Controls for iPhone Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Wi-Fi Speakers Launched in India
  2. Ostium Suspends Trading Following Oracle Security Incident Drains Millions
  3. Oppo’s New A Series, Upcoming OnePlus Mid-Range Smartphones Tipped to Launch With 10,000mAh Batteries
  4. WhatsApp Reportedly Rolls Out Mic Mode Controls for iPhone Calls
  5. Former Rockstar Games Developer Explains Why GTA 6 Maker Launches Games on PC After Consoles
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra CAD Renders Leaked Online; Reveals Familiar Look
  7. Apple Back to School Sale Now Live in India, Bringing Offers on MacBook Air, iPad Pro and More
  8. Realme Could Replace Realme UI With ColorOS 17 in India: Report
  9. Nubia NaviX Ultra Design, Colour Options Unveiled Ahead of July 17 Launch
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Chipset Details Teased Officially; Key Specifications Tipped Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »