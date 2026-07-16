Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Chipset Details Teased Officially; Key Specifications Tipped Online

Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Chipset Details Teased Officially; Key Specifications Tipped Online

Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite is tipped to feature an 8-inch OLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 16:02 IST
Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Chipset Details Teased Officially; Key Specifications Tipped Online

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite will launch in August in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite tipped to feature up to 24GB RAM
  • Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite will include the Tianxi AI
  • It is likely to weigh around 310g
Advertisement

Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite (or Lenovo Legion Y700 AI) is confirmed to launch in China next month with 5G connectivity and AI-based features. While we wait for the formal release, Lenovo has shared new social media teasers revealing the specifications of this upcoming Android tablet. It will ship with a Snapdragon chipset. Additionally, a leak has suggested more details about the Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Key Details Revealed

Through a series of Weibo teasers, Lenovo confirmed that the Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5  Leading Version chipset. This seems to be an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with a peak frequency of 4.74GHz and support for LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.1 Pro storage. It is confirmed to include a 15,000 sq mm vapour chamber for thermal management. It will offer 5G connectivity.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite will feature the company's in-house Qiankun thermal management system that is claimed to lower the temperature by four degrees Celsius. The tablet will include the Tianxi AI personal intelligent agent system created by Lenovo.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Key Details Tipped Online

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite might feature an 8-inch OLED display and SIM card support. The display is reported to have a centred punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

Further, Lenovo is tipped to launch the Legion Y700 Infinite in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, 24GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB RAM and storage options. It could support the N79 5G band as well. The upcoming tablet is said to weigh around 310g.

Lenovo recently announced that the Legion Y700 AI will launch in August in China. The new tablet is confirmed to be available in a purple colour with several AI-based features. It will have RGB design elements and a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite, Lenovo Legion Y700 AI, Lenovo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Holds Above $64,500 as Institutional Demand Remains Mixed
OnePlus Announces Transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS With Android 17; to Cease Europe, US Operations
Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Chipset Details Teased Officially; Key Specifications Tipped Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Chipset Details Teased Officially; Key Specs Tipped
  2. OpenAI Codex Micro Launched as a Keyboard Built for AI Coding Workflows
  3. OnePlus Phones Will Soon Run on ColorOS 17 Instead of OxygenOS
  4. Nubia NaviX Ultra Design, Colourways Unveiled Ahead of July 17 Launch
  5. Rise of the Ronin, Dying Light and More Join PS Plus Game Catalogue in July
  6. These Xiaomi Smartphones Are Reportedly Being Updated to Android 17
  7. Here's the Full List of Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia NaviX Ultra Design, Colour Options Unveiled Ahead of July 17 Launch
  2. Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Chipset Details Teased Officially; Key Specifications Tipped Online
  3. Bitcoin Holds Above $64,500 as Institutional Demand Remains Mixed
  4. Samsung and Spider-Man Come Together to Tease the ‘New Shape’ of the Next Galaxy Z Fold
  5. OnePlus Announces Transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS With Android 17; to Cease Europe, US Operations
  6. CMF Clip Pro Reportedly Spotted on IMDA, Could Debut as Clip-Style Earbuds
  7. Redmi 17 4G Price, Specifications and Renders Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch
  8. Codex Micro Launched as a Dedicated Controller for OpenAI Codex Power Users: Price, Features
  9. PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for July Announced: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Rise of the Ronin and More
  10. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »