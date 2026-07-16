Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite (or Lenovo Legion Y700 AI) is confirmed to launch in China next month with 5G connectivity and AI-based features. While we wait for the formal release, Lenovo has shared new social media teasers revealing the specifications of this upcoming Android tablet. It will ship with a Snapdragon chipset. Additionally, a leak has suggested more details about the Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Key Details Revealed

Through a series of Weibo teasers, Lenovo confirmed that the Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version chipset. This seems to be an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with a peak frequency of 4.74GHz and support for LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.1 Pro storage. It is confirmed to include a 15,000 sq mm vapour chamber for thermal management. It will offer 5G connectivity.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite will feature the company's in-house Qiankun thermal management system that is claimed to lower the temperature by four degrees Celsius. The tablet will include the Tianxi AI personal intelligent agent system created by Lenovo.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Key Details Tipped Online

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite might feature an 8-inch OLED display and SIM card support. The display is reported to have a centred punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

Further, Lenovo is tipped to launch the Legion Y700 Infinite in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, 24GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB RAM and storage options. It could support the N79 5G band as well. The upcoming tablet is said to weigh around 310g.

Lenovo recently announced that the Legion Y700 AI will launch in August in China. The new tablet is confirmed to be available in a purple colour with several AI-based features. It will have RGB design elements and a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

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