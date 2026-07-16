Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo’s New A Series, Upcoming OnePlus Mid Range Smartphones Tipped to Launch With 10,000mAh Batteries

Oppo’s New A Series, Upcoming OnePlus Mid-Range Smartphones Tipped to Launch With 10,000mAh Batteries

Oppo A6 Pro 5G, which is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, has the largest battery among all A series handsets.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 18:22 IST
Oppo’s New A Series, Upcoming OnePlus Mid-Range Smartphones Tipped to Launch With 10,000mAh Batteries

OnePlus Nord 6 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 6 features a 9,000mAh battery
  • OnePlus’ phone reportedly has a model number SM8845
  • The tech firms have yet to confirm these details
Advertisement

Oppo A6 Pro 5G was recently launched in India with the largest battery to ever feature on an Oppo A series handset. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord 6 was unveiled in the country in April with a significantly larger battery, which is also the largest to ever feature on a OnePlus smartphone. Apart from the large batteries, the two phones also boast 80W wired fast charging support. Now, a tipster claims that two smartphone makers are working on new handsets, which could be equipped with 10,000mAh or larger capacity batteries.

Oppo, OnePlus Could Be Working on New Phones With 10,000mAh Batteries

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that Oppo and OnePlus are working on new smartphones with a 10,000mAh battery. The rumoured OnePlus handset is said to be in the “pre-research” (translated from Chinese) phase. It is worth noting that neither smartphone makers have confirmed these details. Hence, one must take it with a pinch of salt.

VoltOPPO Discussion
Explore More...

Oppo is tipped to first launch an unspecified Oppo A series handset equipped with a 10,000mAh single-cell battery. On the other hand, OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a mid-range phone with Pro branding and model number SM8845 next year, which might arrive with a battery larger than 10,000mAh.

If this is true, these two unspecified Oppo A series and OnePlus phones could launch with the largest batteries to ever feature on the two tech firms' phones. For reference, the Oppo A6 Pro 5G currently packs the largest battery among all A series phones. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 6 is equipped with the largest battery to ever feature on a OnePlus handset.

To recap, the Oppo A6 Pro 5G was recently launched in India on January 5 at a starting price of Rs. 21,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and offers support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 6 was launched in India on April 7 at a starting price of Rs. 38,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB model, packing a 9,000mAh battery and the same fast charging support as the Oppo handset.

OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, OnePlus, Oppo A6 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
WhatsApp Reportedly Rolls Out Mic Mode Controls for iPhone Calls

Related Stories

Oppo’s New A Series, Upcoming OnePlus Mid-Range Smartphones Tipped to Launch With 10,000mAh Batteries
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Phones Will Soon Run on ColorOS 17 Instead of OxygenOS
  2. Nubia NaviX Ultra Design, Colourways Unveiled Ahead of July 17 Launch
  3. Former Rockstar Games Producer Explains Why GTA 6 Is Not Launching on PC
  4. Oppo, OnePlus Could Equip New Phones With a 10,000mAh Battery
  5. Vivo T5 Lite 5G With a 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Music Studio 5, Music Studio 7 Wi-Fi Speakers Launched in India
  2. Ostium Suspends Trading Following Oracle Security Incident Drains Millions
  3. Oppo’s New A Series, Upcoming OnePlus Mid-Range Smartphones Tipped to Launch With 10,000mAh Batteries
  4. WhatsApp Reportedly Rolls Out Mic Mode Controls for iPhone Calls
  5. Former Rockstar Games Developer Explains Why GTA 6 Maker Launches Games on PC After Consoles
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra CAD Renders Leaked Online; Reveals Familiar Look
  7. Apple Back to School Sale Now Live in India, Bringing Offers on MacBook Air, iPad Pro and More
  8. Realme Could Replace Realme UI With ColorOS 17 in India: Report
  9. Nubia NaviX Ultra Design, Colour Options Unveiled Ahead of July 17 Launch
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Chipset Details Teased Officially; Key Specifications Tipped Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »