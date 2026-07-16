Oppo A6 Pro 5G was recently launched in India with the largest battery to ever feature on an Oppo A series handset. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord 6 was unveiled in the country in April with a significantly larger battery, which is also the largest to ever feature on a OnePlus smartphone. Apart from the large batteries, the two phones also boast 80W wired fast charging support. Now, a tipster claims that two smartphone makers are working on new handsets, which could be equipped with 10,000mAh or larger capacity batteries.

Oppo, OnePlus Could Be Working on New Phones With 10,000mAh Batteries

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that Oppo and OnePlus are working on new smartphones with a 10,000mAh battery. The rumoured OnePlus handset is said to be in the “pre-research” (translated from Chinese) phase. It is worth noting that neither smartphone makers have confirmed these details. Hence, one must take it with a pinch of salt.

Oppo is tipped to first launch an unspecified Oppo A series handset equipped with a 10,000mAh single-cell battery. On the other hand, OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a mid-range phone with Pro branding and model number SM8845 next year, which might arrive with a battery larger than 10,000mAh.

If this is true, these two unspecified Oppo A series and OnePlus phones could launch with the largest batteries to ever feature on the two tech firms' phones. For reference, the Oppo A6 Pro 5G currently packs the largest battery among all A series phones. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 6 is equipped with the largest battery to ever feature on a OnePlus handset.

To recap, the Oppo A6 Pro 5G was recently launched in India on January 5 at a starting price of Rs. 21,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and offers support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 6 was launched in India on April 7 at a starting price of Rs. 38,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB model, packing a 9,000mAh battery and the same fast charging support as the Oppo handset.