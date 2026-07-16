OnePlus on Thursday announced a significant shift in its software strategy. As part of the changes, eligible smartphones will be transitioned from OxygenOS to Oppo's ColorOS following the release of Android 17 later this year. Users with supported devices will be able to voluntarily upgrade to the new software. OnePlus claims this move is aimed at unifying software development with parent company Oppo. Separately, the company also announced the winding down of operations in select global markets.

Transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS

In an official statement on the OnePlus India Community Forum, OnePlus said that users with existing devices that fall within the eligible upgrade scope will be able to voluntarily update to ColorOS 17 once the software is officially released. The transition is claimed to help accelerate software update rollouts, improve overall software quality, and make better use of shared research and development capabilities.

Users can expect a "more stable, reliable, and future-ready software experience" as a result of the changes, the company added.

OnePlus also emphasised that it will continue to focus on delivering a fast, intuitive, and user-centric experience throughout the transition. While the rollout timeline of ColorOS 17 has yet to be announced, the company added that more details regarding eligible devices and the deployment schedule will be shared at a later date.

Separately, the brand also announced a broader restructuring strategy in a post on the OnePlus US Community Forum. Claiming that it was “by no means an easy call to make”, OnePlus wrote that future product launches in the US, Canada, and Europe will be concluded as part of a proactive global strategy adjustment.

Existing OnePlus customers in the aforementioned regions will continue receiving scheduled software updates, security patches, warranty coverage, and after-sales support. Further, customer service channels are expected to remain operational, while the company will also continue to honour existing consumer protection obligations.

The announcement comes mere hours after a report claimed that OnePlus could eventually wind down operations in several global markets, including India. The company, however, refuted such claims, emphasising that users in India can continue to expect software updates, product support, warranty coverage, and after-sales services as part of the OnePlus ownership experience.