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  • OnePlus Announces Transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS With Android 17; to Cease Europe, US Operations

OnePlus Announces Transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS With Android 17; to Cease Europe, US Operations

OnePlus claims this move is aimed at unifying software development with parent company Oppo.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 July 2026 15:15 IST
OnePlus Announces Transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS With Android 17; to Cease Europe, US Operations

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OxygenOS 16 is OnePlus' latest Android OS

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Highlights
  • OnePlus will shift from OxygenOS to ColorOS 17
  • Eligible devices will receive a voluntary software upgrade
  • The company is winding down its North America operations
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OnePlus on Thursday announced a significant shift in its software strategy. As part of the changes, eligible smartphones will be transitioned from OxygenOS to Oppo's ColorOS following the release of Android 17 later this year. Users with supported devices will be able to voluntarily upgrade to the new software. OnePlus claims this move is aimed at unifying software development with parent company Oppo. Separately, the company also announced the winding down of operations in select global markets.

Transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS

In an official statement on the OnePlus India Community Forum, OnePlus said that users with existing devices that fall within the eligible upgrade scope will be able to voluntarily update to ColorOS 17 once the software is officially released. The transition is claimed to help accelerate software update rollouts, improve overall software quality, and make better use of shared research and development capabilities.

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Users can expect a "more stable, reliable, and future-ready software experience" as a result of the changes, the company added.

OnePlus also emphasised that it will continue to focus on delivering a fast, intuitive, and user-centric experience throughout the transition. While the rollout timeline of ColorOS 17 has yet to be announced, the company added that more details regarding eligible devices and the deployment schedule will be shared at a later date.

Separately, the brand also announced a broader restructuring strategy in a post on the OnePlus US Community Forum. Claiming that it was “by no means an easy call to make”, OnePlus wrote that future product launches in the US, Canada, and Europe will be concluded as part of a proactive global strategy adjustment.

Existing OnePlus customers in the aforementioned regions will continue receiving scheduled software updates, security patches, warranty coverage, and after-sales support. Further, customer service channels are expected to remain operational, while the company will also continue to honour existing consumer protection obligations.

The announcement comes mere hours after a report claimed that OnePlus could eventually wind down operations in several global markets, including India. The company, however, refuted such claims, emphasising that users in India can continue to expect software updates, product support, warranty coverage, and after-sales services as part of the OnePlus ownership experience.

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Further reading: OnePlus, OxygenOS, ColorOS
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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