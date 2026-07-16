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Nubia NaviX Ultra Design, Colour Options Unveiled Ahead of July 17 Launch

Nubia also confirmed that the NaviX Ultra will come equipped with the Doubao AI assistant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 16:03 IST
Nubia NaviX Ultra Design, Colour Options Unveiled Ahead of July 17 Launch

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia NaviX Ultra will come in Black, Pink, Purple and White shades

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Highlights
  • Official teasers reveal the Nubia NaviX Ultra rear camera design
  • An orange side button appears on the NaviX Ultra handset
  • Nubia will reveal more details during the WAIC 2026 event
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Nubia has shared new details about its upcoming AI-powered smartphone ahead of its presentation at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026. The latest teasers identify the device as the Nubia NaviX Ultra and show it in four different finishes. It has also shared the phone's design and confirmed that it will ship with the Doubao AI assistant. Additional information, including its specifications, pricing and availability, is expected to be announced during the event, which begins on July 17.

Nubia NaviX Ultra Officially Teased With Four Colour Options

In a series of posts on Weibo, Nubia confirmed that its first AI-powered smartphone will launch under the name Nubia NaviX Ultra. The company also revealed that the handset will be available in Black, Pink, Purple and White colour options.

Official teaser images depict a pill-shaped rear camera island, with the flash positioned separately beneath it. The handset also includes an orange side button that could provide quick access to AI features, although Nubia has not explained its exact function. On the front, the smartphone features a centred hole punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Nubia also confirmed that the NaviX Ultra will come equipped with the Doubao AI assistant. In addition, the company said the handset has received the WAIC 2026 SAIL Outstanding AI Leader Award ahead of its unveiling.

The remaining details about the smartphone, including its hardware specifications, pricing and market availability, are expected to be disclosed during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026. The event will run from July 17 to July 20 in Shanghai.

Earlier reports suggested that the handset could succeed the Nubia M153, which was first introduced in China in December 2025 before making its global debut at Mobile World Congress 2026. The M153 arrived with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and the Doubao AI assistant, which is designed to perform tasks across multiple applications using agentic AI capabilities.

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Further reading: Nubia NaviX Ultra, Nubia NaviX Ultra Colour Options, Nubia NaviX Ultra Design, Nubia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Nubia NaviX Ultra Design, Colour Options Unveiled Ahead of July 17 Launch
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