The race to build thinner and lighter laptops has been going on for years, but not every attempt has been successful. Many manufacturers manage to reduce the weight, only to compromise on performance, battery life, or even basic usability. Asus seems to have found a sweet spot with the Zenbook lineup. The brand has introduced multiple variants in the Zenbook lineup with Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm chipsets to cater to a wider audience across different price points.

That being said, the company is also one of the few laptop brands that offer the latest Qualcomm chipsets in its series. Yes, we are talking about the latest Asus Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA). The latest laptop from the brand comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, a premium, lightweight design, and a price tag of Rs. 1,65,990. That said, does it make sense to buy this thin, light laptop? I got the chance to spend some time with the device, and here's what you need to know.

Asus Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA) Design: Light and Sturdy

Dimension - 310.7 x 213.9 x 13.4mm

Weight - 990 grams

Colours - Iceland Grey

Asus hasn't touched the design formula this year, and honestly, there was no need to. The Zenbook A14 remains one of the lightest laptops I have used, weighing just 990 grams. And the credit goes to the Ceraluminum build, which is basically an aluminium-magnesium-ceramic alloy that Asus now uses across the entire chassis rather than restricting it to the lid.

The Asus Zenbook A14 (2026) is available in single colour option.

It doesn't feel quite as premium to the touch as the aluminium unibody on a MacBook Air. Still, it makes up for that with sheer sturdiness and resistance to fingerprints and smudges, something you will actually appreciate if you carry this laptop around daily. The laptop is available in the Iceland Grey colour option, and the brand has ditched the Beige colour option this time, which it introduced with the previous generation model.

The laptop also carries US MIL-STD 810H certification for durability, and the hinge, while smooth for one-handed opening, doesn't recline much past 150 degrees.

The laptop comes loaded with a decent amount of ports for everyday usage.

As for the ports, the laptop offers a decent number for everyday use. You get a USB Type-A port on the right side. On the left, there are multiple ports, including an HDMI 2.1 port, one Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA) Display: Crisp and Vibrant

Display - 14-inch OLED

Resolution - Full HD+ (1200x1920 pixels)

Refresh Rate - 60Hz

The display is largely unchanged from last year's model, which is not necessarily a bad thing. You still get a 14-inch OLED panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Asus Luminous OLED panel delivers solid blacks and contrast, coupled with beautiful colours. Text renders crisply, and the anti-glare coating helps a fair bit if you tend to work near a window.

The Asus Zenbook A14 (2026) features a 14-inch OLED display with 60Hz screen refresh rate.

The display also comes equipped with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, DisplayHDR True Black 600, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The laptop has a peak brightness of 600 nits, which is enough for most indoor settings and even in a bright cafe, though direct sunlight will still be a challenge.

That said, the one thing that continues to hold this display back is the 60Hz refresh rate. In a year when most premium laptops now ship with 90Hz or 120Hz panels, this feels like a missed opportunity.

Asus Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA) Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam

Keyboard - Backlit keyboard

Webcam -Full HD+ IR camera

Speakers - Dual Speakers

One thing Asus has consistently done well across its premium laptops is the typing experience, and the Zenbook A14 is no exception. The ErgoSense keyboard feels immediately familiar if you have used a recent Zenbook machine. The keys are nicely spaced, offer 1.3mm travel, and have just enough resistance to make long typing sessions comfortable.

The laptop comes with ErgoSense backlit keyboard, which offers smooth typing experience.

During the testing period, I used the device as my primary driver and wrote and edited multiple stories, replied to countless emails and Slack messages, and never encountered any issues with the keyboard. The keyboard is also backlit so that you can work in dim lighting. That said, the keyboard does attract some smudges, but it easily comes off with a simple wipe.

Moving on, the one area where I felt a bit disappointed was the trackpad. The touchpad remains one of the larger ones on a 14-inch Windows laptop. The glass slab makes the finger glide effortlessly. However, for some reason, the touchpad was not registering the clicks correctly. So, for example, if I click with the left mouse button, it usually registers as a right-click.

For security, the Zenbook A14 includes an IR-based camera that supports Windows Hello, though it lacks a physical fingerprint sensor. The Full HD webcam also delivers good results, with natural-looking colours. The webcam quickly adjusted the exposure when lighting conditions changed, and facial details remained reasonably clear during Microsoft Teams and Google Meet calls. The speaker quality was decent, though it is not very loud.

Asus Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA) Software: Less Bloatware, Better Controls

Operating System - Windows 11

Other Features - AI Cube

Two or three years ago, if you used a Windows on ARM laptop, then the chances of you getting disappointed were clear as day. However, by 2026, things have changed drastically. Windows on ARM no longer feels like an experiment, and app compatibility has improved so much that most popular apps now support it.

Asus Zenbook A14 (2026) runs on Windows 11 operating system and offers most of the Copilot+ features.

And the same goes for the Zenbook A14. The laptop ships with Windows 11 and qualifies as a Copilot+ PC, thanks to the 80 TOPS performance of the latest Qualcomm Hexagon NPU.

Apps like Google Chrome, Microsoft Office, Slack, Spotify, WhatsApp, Adobe Lightroom, Zoom, VLC, and more worked exactly as expected on this laptop. Unless you are using niche enterprise software or older legacy applications, chances are you won't even realise that you are using an ARM-based laptop.

Asus Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA) Performance: Improved

Chipset - Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

RAM - 16GB LPDDR5X

ROM - 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

GPU - Qualcomm Adreno GPU

NPU - Qualcomm Hexagon NPU up to 80 TOPS

This is where the 2026 Zenbook A14 separates itself from last year's model. The Snapdragon X2 Elite feels like a genuine leap over the Snapdragon X Elite, and you can feel it the moment you start juggling multiple apps or scrubbing through a heavy spreadsheet.

Benchmark Asus Zenbook A14 Cinebench R23 Single Core 1,629 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 16,808 Geekbench 6 Single Core 3,814 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 20,325 PC Mark 10 NA 3DMark Night Raid 44,391 3DMark CPU Profile 9,270 3DMark Steel Nomad Light 4,877 CrystalDiskMark 6981.59 MB/s (Read)/ 3381.89 MB/s (Write)

The laptop handles day-to-day tasks like using multiple Chrome tabs, video calls, music apps, and more without any hiccups. Even light photo editing and the occasional Blender or DaVinci Resolve task, both of which now run natively on ARM, are within reach if you are patient.

However, if you push it into sustained, heavy workloads, then you will notice the laptop showing its limitations. The company has added various fan profiles to boost performance. The Performance Mode allows you to take full advantage of the chipset, though it also makes the top side of the chassis warm. Switching to Standard mode keeps things far quieter while still delivering close to peak performance.

Gaming remains one of the few weak spots of this Windows on ARM laptop. You can run older or lighter titles at playable frame rates on low settings, but anything demanding will either chug or fail to detect the GPU altogether.

If gaming or heavy creative work is a priority, a traditional x86 machine still makes more sense. But if you are looking for a laptop that glides through daily multitasking with better efficiency and thermals than most Intel or AMD alternatives, the Snapdragon X2 Elite delivers convincingly.

Asus Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA) Battery: Impressive

Battery Capacity - 70 Whr Lithium Polymer (Typical)

Fast Charging - 100W USB Type-C Adapter

Battery life remains the Zenbook A14's biggest selling point, and if anything, it has improved. However, you get the same 70 Whr battery as in the previous generation. However, the same 70Whr battery is now paired with a more efficient chipset, resulting in improved battery life.

The laptop offers improved battery life compared to its predecessor.

In Whisper mode, you can comfortably stretch video playback and light browsing well past the 20-hour mark. Switch to Standard mode for regular work, and you still get somewhere between 10 and 14 hours, depending on how demanding your workload is. Moreover, unlike other traditional x86 machines, the laptop sips very little power in sleep mode, which is a good thing.

Asus Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA) Verdict

To conclude, the Asus Zenbook A14 is a perfect example of how a Windows on ARM laptop looks in 2026. The laptop retains the same design elements as the previous-generation model, which is not necessarily a bad thing. It is still one of the thinnest and lightest laptops on the market, and it looks just as premium as a traditional x86 machine or a MacBook Air. The Asus Zenbook A14 also features a crisp display that offers accurate colours. The battery life is one of this laptop's strongest suits, making it a delight for those who are always on the go.

Asus Zenbook A14 (2026) looks like a matured Windows on ARM machine.

The Snapdragon X2 Elite platform feels much more mature than the earlier generations of Windows on ARM laptops. The laptop now supports almost every mainstream application, and the performance is consistently smooth for everyday productivity needs. However, if your work requires using legacy applications or a heavy creative workload, it is better to switch to Intel or AMD variants. As for the competition, the laptop still faces a lot of heat from the Apple MacBook Air M5, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, and others that are also based on the same principle.