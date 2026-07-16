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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra CAD Renders Leaked Online; Reveals Familiar Look

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is expected to feature a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 17:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra CAD Renders Leaked Online; Reveals Familiar Look

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset

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Highlights
  • Alleged renders of Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra offers an early look at design
  • The front design remains largely unchanged from the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
  • It has a dual camera setup on the rear
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Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S12 series later this year as the successor to last year's Galaxy Tab S11 lineup. Based on Samsung's previous launch patterns, the lineup is believed to include the standard Galaxy Tab S12, Galaxy Tab S12+, and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. While Samsung remains tight-lipped about thier existence, renders and a few specifications of the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra have surfaced online, offering an early look at the tablet. The design of the upcoming tablet could be largely unchanged from its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. It could feature a 14-inch AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Spotted in Leaked CAD Renders

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in association with UK-based publication Smartphone Checker, has leaked the CAD renders of the unannounced Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, giving us some hints about specifications and design. The renders show the tablet in a grey colourway, and it has a familiar design.

The front design appears unchanged from last year's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, with a small notch at the top of the display. The notch might include the front-facing camera. The renders further revealed that the upcoming tablet might feature a dual camera unit on the back with individual lens rings. An LED flash is arranged below the lenses in the leaked images. The renders also show a magnetic S Pen charging strip and the three-pin pogo connector for attaching compatible accessories.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will reportedly measure 326.34 x 208.46 x 5.12mm, the same as the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra's dimensions. It is expected to retain the 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display LIKE the existing model.

Samsung is expected to use a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset in the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. The tablet could run on Android 17 with One UI 9.0 and offer a minimum of 12 GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It could feature a 11,600mAh battery with 45W charging support.

For your reference, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra was launched in September last year in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,10,999. So the new model is also expected to arrive in September this year. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. It has a dual rear camera unit featuring a 13-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It also carries a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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