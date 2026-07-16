Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is expected to launch next week, during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup will reportedly include two book-style foldables, namely Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Leading up to the launch event, the South Korean tech giant has been teasing the new aspect ratio of the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold model, with a wider foldable display, unlike the previous models, which resembled the candybar handsets in the folded state. Expected to be marketed as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung's first wide-folding phone, has purportedly made an appearance in the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day collaboration video.

Samsung's New Wide-Folding Galaxy Z Fold 8 Appears in Spider-Man's Hands

A new microsite for Samsung's new Spider-Man: Brand New Day collaboration is now live in the US. The microsite lets users pre-order the new Galaxy devices, which will be launched during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event next week. Interestingly, the microsite also presents an unlisted video with the title “A brand new shape for a Brand New Day”. In the video, the Marvel superhero is shown with two new Samsung foldables.

First, Spider-Man is shown with an unspecified Samsung Galaxy Z Flip model, which appears with two cameras on the upper flap, sporting relatively thin bezels around the cover display. Second, the Marvel superhero can be seen with a Samsung foldable, sporting the “new shape”. Only a glimpse of the handset appears, suggesting that it could be the rumoured wide-folding Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

However, this is not the first time that Samsung has teased the “new shape” of the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold model. Previously, the tech giant has released various social media videos with wider objects. Similarly, the pre-order page in India for the upcoming smartphone shows a boarding pass-like paper, with the top part removed, showing shorter and wider aspect ratios.

However, the South Korean smartphone maker has neither confirmed the names of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold handsets nor the design of the wide-folding phone. The company is expected to reveal both details on July 22 in London at 2 pm local time (6:30 pm IST), during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The event is also expected to see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Glasses, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Ultra 2.

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