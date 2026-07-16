Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung and Spider Man Come Together to Tease the ‘New Shape’ of the Next Galaxy Z Fold

Samsung and Spider-Man Come Together to Tease the ‘New Shape’ of the Next Galaxy Z Fold

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 might arrive as the tech giant’s first wide-folding handset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 15:32 IST
Samsung and Spider-Man Come Together to Tease the ‘New Shape’ of the Next Galaxy Z Fold

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could feature a custom Snapdragon SoC

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 might feature two rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 design was recently spotted in leaked images
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the Galaxy Z Fold 8 moniker
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is expected to launch next week, during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup will reportedly include two book-style foldables, namely Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Leading up to the launch event, the South Korean tech giant has been teasing the new aspect ratio of the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold model, with a wider foldable display, unlike the previous models, which resembled the candybar handsets in the folded state. Expected to be marketed as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung's first wide-folding phone, has purportedly made an appearance in the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day collaboration video.

Samsung's New Wide-Folding Galaxy Z Fold 8 Appears in Spider-Man's Hands

A new microsite for Samsung's new Spider-Man: Brand New Day collaboration is now live in the US. The microsite lets users pre-order the new Galaxy devices, which will be launched during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event next week. Interestingly, the microsite also presents an unlisted video with the title “A brand new shape for a Brand New Day”. In the video, the Marvel superhero is shown with two new Samsung foldables.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Discussion
Explore More...

First, Spider-Man is shown with an unspecified Samsung Galaxy Z Flip model, which appears with two cameras on the upper flap, sporting relatively thin bezels around the cover display. Second, the Marvel superhero can be seen with a Samsung foldable, sporting the “new shape”. Only a glimpse of the handset appears, suggesting that it could be the rumoured wide-folding Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

However, this is not the first time that Samsung has teased the “new shape” of the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold model. Previously, the tech giant has released various social media videos with wider objects. Similarly, the pre-order page in India for the upcoming smartphone shows a boarding pass-like paper, with the top part removed, showing shorter and wider aspect ratios.

However, the South Korean smartphone maker has neither confirmed the names of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold handsets nor the design of the wide-folding phone. The company is expected to reveal both details on July 22 in London at 2 pm local time (6:30 pm IST), during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The event is also expected to see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Glasses, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Ultra 2.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Design, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
CMF Clip Pro Reportedly Spotted on IMDA, Could Debut as Clip-Style Earbuds
OnePlus Announces Transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS With Android 17; to Cease Europe, US Operations

Related Stories

Samsung and Spider-Man Come Together to Tease the ‘New Shape’ of the Next Galaxy Z Fold
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition First Impressions
  2. OnePlus Phones Will Soon Run on ColorOS 17 Instead of OxygenOS
  3. Rise of the Ronin, Dying Light and More Join PS Plus Game Catalogue in July
  4. OnePlus Could Exit India by 2027 as Part of Oppo's Restructuring Plans
  5. Here's the Full List of Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Holds Above $64,500 as Institutional Demand Remains Mixed
  2. Samsung and Spider-Man Come Together to Tease the ‘New Shape’ of the Next Galaxy Z Fold
  3. OnePlus Announces Transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS With Android 17; to Cease Europe, US Operations
  4. CMF Clip Pro Reportedly Spotted on IMDA, Could Debut as Clip-Style Earbuds
  5. Redmi 17 4G Price, Specifications and Renders Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch
  6. Codex Micro Launched as a Dedicated Controller for OpenAI Codex Power Users: Price, Features
  7. PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for July Announced: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Rise of the Ronin and More
  8. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  9. UK Government Plans Social Media Curfews for Teenagers Under New Online Safety Rules
  10. Redmi Note 17 India Launch Tipped for August; Specifications to Differ From China Variant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »