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Realme Could Replace Realme UI With ColorOS 17 in India: Report

Realme recently introduced the Narzo 100x 5G in India with Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 16:30 IST
Realme Could Replace Realme UI With ColorOS 17 in India: Report

Realme GT 8 Pro (pictured) will reportedly receive the ColorOS 17 update

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Highlights
  • Realme reportedly aims to simplify software updates
  • Realme UI and ColorOS already share similar features
  • The reported change currently applies only to India
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Realme could soon replace Realme UI with Oppo's ColorOS 17 on its smartphones in India, according to a recent report. The publication says Realme India has confirmed that future handsets will ship with ColorOS 17, while eligible existing devices will also receive the software through future operating system updates. The reported move is said to simplify software development and streamline the update process. However, the company has not disclosed which Realme smartphone will be the first to debut with the new operating system.

Realme India May Adopt ColorOS 17 Across Future Devices

According to a GSMArena report, Realme India said that upcoming smartphones launched in the country will run ColorOS 17 instead of Realme UI. The publication said this follows an earlier report claiming that Realme UI would be merged with Oppo's software platform as part of efforts to reduce research and development costs.

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The report added that Realme India said the transition is intended to streamline software development and simplify software updates across its smartphone lineup. However, the company has not revealed which upcoming model will be the first to arrive with ColorOS 17.

According to the report, the software transition will also cover existing Realme smartphones that are eligible for future operating system upgrades. The publication cited the Realme GT 8 Pro as an example, noting that the handset launched with Realme UI 7.0 and is promised four Android version upgrades. It is therefore expected to receive ColorOS 17 before moving on to subsequent software releases.

The report noted that the switch is unlikely to bring major changes to the overall user experience because Realme UI and ColorOS already share a similar interface and feature set. It also pointed out that early Realme smartphones shipped with ColorOS before the company introduced Realme UI in 2020. The Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT were the first devices to receive Realme UI, while the Realme C3 became the first smartphone to launch with the software pre-installed.

The publication added that the confirmation currently applies only to the Indian market. While there is no official word on a wider rollout, the report suggested that other regions could eventually follow.

Realme recently introduced the Narzo 100x 5G in India with Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and features a 50-megapixel dual-rear camera setup, along with an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. It remains unclear whether the handset will be among the models that receive ColorOS 17 in a future software update.

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, IP69-rated design
  • Interchangeable camera deco
  • Good for gaming
  • 144Hz high-refresh rate display
  • Capable 200MP telephoto camera
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging
  • Smooth and lag-free UI
  • Ricoh mode is fun
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from system apps
  • Noisy low-light video
  • Average low-light ultrawide performance
Read detailed Realme GT 8 Pro review
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
Realme C3

Realme C3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Realme C3 review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful and efficient SoC
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras fare well under good light
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • No USB Type-C port
Read detailed Realme 3 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4045mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme XT

Realme XT

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build
  • Good set of cameras
  • Strong overall performance
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Camera app lacks some basic features
Read detailed Realme XT review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
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Further reading: Realme, ColorOS 17, Oppo, Realme UI, Android 17, Realme India, Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT, Realme C3, Realme Narzo 100x 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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