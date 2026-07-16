Realme could soon replace Realme UI with Oppo's ColorOS 17 on its smartphones in India, according to a recent report. The publication says Realme India has confirmed that future handsets will ship with ColorOS 17, while eligible existing devices will also receive the software through future operating system updates. The reported move is said to simplify software development and streamline the update process. However, the company has not disclosed which Realme smartphone will be the first to debut with the new operating system.

Realme India May Adopt ColorOS 17 Across Future Devices

According to a GSMArena report, Realme India said that upcoming smartphones launched in the country will run ColorOS 17 instead of Realme UI. The publication said this follows an earlier report claiming that Realme UI would be merged with Oppo's software platform as part of efforts to reduce research and development costs.

The report added that Realme India said the transition is intended to streamline software development and simplify software updates across its smartphone lineup. However, the company has not revealed which upcoming model will be the first to arrive with ColorOS 17.

According to the report, the software transition will also cover existing Realme smartphones that are eligible for future operating system upgrades. The publication cited the Realme GT 8 Pro as an example, noting that the handset launched with Realme UI 7.0 and is promised four Android version upgrades. It is therefore expected to receive ColorOS 17 before moving on to subsequent software releases.

The report noted that the switch is unlikely to bring major changes to the overall user experience because Realme UI and ColorOS already share a similar interface and feature set. It also pointed out that early Realme smartphones shipped with ColorOS before the company introduced Realme UI in 2020. The Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT were the first devices to receive Realme UI, while the Realme C3 became the first smartphone to launch with the software pre-installed.

The publication added that the confirmation currently applies only to the Indian market. While there is no official word on a wider rollout, the report suggested that other regions could eventually follow.

Realme recently introduced the Narzo 100x 5G in India with Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and features a 50-megapixel dual-rear camera setup, along with an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. It remains unclear whether the handset will be among the models that receive ColorOS 17 in a future software update.