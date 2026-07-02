Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sennheiser Accentum Clip Launched With Up to 36 Hour Battery Life: Price, Features

Sennheiser Accentum Clip Launched With Up to 36 Hour Battery Life: Price, Features

The Sennheiser Accentum Clip carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 12:26 IST
Sennheiser Accentum Clip Launched With Up to 36 Hour Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser Accentum Clip comes in Black and Cream colour variants

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Senneheiser Accentum Clip feature 12mm dynamic drivers
  • LDAC support enables high resolution audio
  • Dual microphones reduce background noise during calls
Advertisement

Sennheiser has launched the Accentum Clip clip-on true wireless earbuds in China, expanding availability after introducing them in select global markets in June. The new open earbuds are the company's first clip-on audio product and feature 12mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity and support for the LDAC audio codec. They also offer up to 36 hours of total battery life, IP54-rated dust and splash resistance, dual microphones with AI-backed noise reduction for calls and a lightweight design that keeps users aware of their surroundings.

Sennheiser Accentum Clip Price, Availability

Sennheiser Accentum Clip earbuds are now available in China for CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 21,100). They were first introduced in select global markets in June with a suggested retail price of CAD 269.95 (roughly Rs. 18,100). The earbuds are available in Black and Cream colour options.

They are currently available in China via JD.com. The earbuds will go on sale in Canada on July 23 through Sennheiser's online store and Best Buy.

Sennheiser Accentum Clip Features, Specifications

The Sennheiser Accentum Clip is equipped with a 12mm dynamic driver. The earbuds carry Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and use Dynamic EQ, which automatically adjusts the sound profile based on playback volume. The company says the tuning aims to maintain balanced audio while improving bass and detail at lower listening levels.

The earbuds support SBC, AAC and LDAC audio codecs. Users can further customise the sound using the Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app, which offers a five-band equaliser, Sound Check, shareable presets, and custom control options.

The Accentum Clip earbuds support Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity with multipoint pairing, Google Fast Pair, and independent single-earbud use. Touch controls on each earbud allow users to manage playback, calls and volume. Each earbud also includes two microphones that work with an AI-based noise reduction algorithm to improve voice calls by reducing background noise.

Sennheiser claims that the Accentum Clip offers up to nine hours of playback on a single charge. The charging case extends the total battery life to up to 36 hours. The charging case uses a USB Type-C port. A 10-minute quick charge is claimed to provide up to two hours of playback.

The Sennheiser Accentum Clip carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Each earbud weighs 6.8g, while the complete package with the charging case weighs 57g. The earbuds use a flexible silicone bridge that clips onto the outer ear instead of fitting inside the ear canal. They also include an internal damping system that helps reduce sound leakage.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sennheiser Accentum Clip, Sennheiser Accentum Clip Price, Sennheiser Accentum Clip Launch, Sennheiser Accentum Clip Features, Sennheiser
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PS6 'Almost Certainly' Won't Arrive Before 2028, Says Analyst After Sony Announces Discless PlayStation Future
Sennheiser Accentum Clip Launched With Up to 36 Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HP ProBook 4 G2a Review: The Reliable New Daily Driver for Work
  2. LG Introduces Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab AI Speakers in India
  3. Samsung's Galaxy Glasses Manager App Seen in Leaked Screenshots
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications
  2. Sennheiser Accentum Clip Launched With Up to 36 Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. PS6 'Almost Certainly' Won't Arrive Before 2028, Says Analyst After Sony Announces Discless PlayStation Future
  4. Honor X80 Pro Max Runs Geekbench, Revealing Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Performance
  5. Meta Introduces Token-Based Pricing for WhatsApp Business AI Agent, Revises Platform Charges
  6. Samsung Galaxy Glasses Spotted Along With Charging Case in Leaked App Screenshots
  7. LG Launches Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab AI Speakers With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life in India: Price, Features
  8. Apple's Hide My Email Vulnerability Could Reveal Users' Real Email Addresses: Report
  9. Government Reportedly Seeks Explanation From WhatsApp Over Usernames Feature, Asks Meta to Delay Rollout
  10. Sony Announces End of Physical Game Discs for New PlayStation Titles Starting 2028
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »