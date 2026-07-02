Sennheiser has launched the Accentum Clip clip-on true wireless earbuds in China, expanding availability after introducing them in select global markets in June. The new open earbuds are the company's first clip-on audio product and feature 12mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity and support for the LDAC audio codec. They also offer up to 36 hours of total battery life, IP54-rated dust and splash resistance, dual microphones with AI-backed noise reduction for calls and a lightweight design that keeps users aware of their surroundings.

Sennheiser Accentum Clip Price, Availability

Sennheiser Accentum Clip earbuds are now available in China for CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 21,100). They were first introduced in select global markets in June with a suggested retail price of CAD 269.95 (roughly Rs. 18,100). The earbuds are available in Black and Cream colour options.

They are currently available in China via JD.com. The earbuds will go on sale in Canada on July 23 through Sennheiser's online store and Best Buy.

Sennheiser Accentum Clip Features, Specifications

The Sennheiser Accentum Clip is equipped with a 12mm dynamic driver. The earbuds carry Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and use Dynamic EQ, which automatically adjusts the sound profile based on playback volume. The company says the tuning aims to maintain balanced audio while improving bass and detail at lower listening levels.

The earbuds support SBC, AAC and LDAC audio codecs. Users can further customise the sound using the Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app, which offers a five-band equaliser, Sound Check, shareable presets, and custom control options.

The Accentum Clip earbuds support Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity with multipoint pairing, Google Fast Pair, and independent single-earbud use. Touch controls on each earbud allow users to manage playback, calls and volume. Each earbud also includes two microphones that work with an AI-based noise reduction algorithm to improve voice calls by reducing background noise.

Sennheiser claims that the Accentum Clip offers up to nine hours of playback on a single charge. The charging case extends the total battery life to up to 36 hours. The charging case uses a USB Type-C port. A 10-minute quick charge is claimed to provide up to two hours of playback.

The Sennheiser Accentum Clip carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Each earbud weighs 6.8g, while the complete package with the charging case weighs 57g. The earbuds use a flexible silicone bridge that clips onto the outer ear instead of fitting inside the ear canal. They also include an internal damping system that helps reduce sound leakage.