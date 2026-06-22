Sennheiser launched the HD 480 Pro Plus headphones in India earlier this year. Designed primarily for studio monitoring and critical listening, the headphones feature a closed-back design, 130 Ohm drivers, and a lightweight build that's meant to remain comfortable during extended sessions. The Plus variant also includes a compact carrying case, making it easier to carry the headphones between home, office, and studio setups. Professional headphones often promise accuracy, detail, and comfort, but not all of them strike the right balance. Priced at Rs. 47,999, the Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus certainly has a lot to prove. Do they justify the premium asking price? I've been using them for a while to find out.

Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus Design and Features: Function Over Flash

Weight - 272g

Design - Closed-back, over-ear

Colour - Black

Included accessories - Travel case, coiled cable, 6.3mm adapter

The Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus adopts a restrained studio aesthetic, combining matte black and dark grey finishes. The broad metallic-looking headband frame adds some visual character to an otherwise understated design, helping the headphones look more premium than purely utilitarian. It still prioritises function over fashion, but the overall appearance feels modern and purposeful rather than plain.

The headphones are comfortable even while wearing glasses

Despite being a professional closed-back headphone, the HD 480 Pro Plus feels surprisingly light at 272g. During my time with it, the weight never became an issue, even through longer listening sessions. The earcups are generously padded with soft cushioning, and the headband distributes weight evenly enough that the headphones rarely feel intrusive while worn.

Comfort is one of the stronger aspects of the package. The earcups sit securely around the ears without excessive clamping pressure, making the headphones easy to wear for extended periods. That said, the closed-back design does trap some heat. As comfortable as the HD 480 Pro Plus is, the closed-back design comes with a familiar compromise. The earcups tend to retain some heat during extended listening sessions, especially in humid weather. This wasn't a deal-breaker for me, but after a few hours of use, I found myself briefly taking the headphones off to cool down.

One of my favourite additions is the travel case included. It's compact enough to slip into a backpack without occupying much space, yet sturdy enough to protect the headphones while travelling. For creators and professionals who regularly move between home, office, and studio setups, the case makes the HD 480 Pro Plus a much more practical companion.

Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus Specifications: Built for Monitoring

Driver type - Dynamic

Impedance - 130 Ohm

Frequency response - 3Hz to 28,700Hz

Sound pressure level (SPL) - 107dB

Total harmonic distortion (THD) - Less than 0.5 percent

Maximum SPL - 130dB

The Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus features 130 Ohm dynamic drivers and offers a frequency response of 3Hz to 28.7kHz. As always, specifications only tell part of the story, but in day-to-day use, the headphones leave a strong first impression.

The included case adds a welcome layer of portability

One of the first things I noticed wasn't the sound itself, but the passive noise isolation. Even before I started playing music, the headphones noticeably reduced environmental distractions around me. Everyday sounds that would normally fade into the background of a workday felt much less intrusive once the HD 480 Pro Plus was on my head.

The isolation remains one of the standout aspects of the experience. During my time with the headphones, I rarely felt the need to increase the volume simply to overcome surrounding noise. Whether I was listening to music, watching videos, or simply concentrating on work, the headphones did a good job of helping me stay focused on what I was doing.

The opposite is true as well. Sound leakage is negligible, so people around you are unlikely to hear what you're listening to unless the volume is pushed to an unreasonable level. For anyone planning to use the HD 480 Pro Plus in an office, studio, or shared living space, this practical advantage shouldn't be overlooked.

The coiled cable is better suited to studio use than commuting

Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus Performance: Balanced and Controlled

Cable type - Coiled detachable cable

Connector - Mini-XLR

Audio plug - 3.5mm with 6.3mm adapter

Connection - Wired

I primarily used the Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus with a laptop for music, movies, and general media consumption. Over the course of my testing, I kept returning to BTS' Arirang album. Any ARMY reading this will understand that "just one more listen" is rarely just one more listen. Fortunately, the album also proved to be an excellent showcase for the headphones' strengths, moving comfortably between alternative hip-hop, atmospheric pop, and larger, cinematic arrangements.

The first thing that stood out to me was how natural everything sounded. The HD 480 Pro Plus doesn't appear to be chasing a particular sound signature or trying to impress listeners with exaggerated bass or overly bright highs. Instead, it presents music in a way that feels balanced and easy to listen to, allowing the songs themselves to take centre stage.

Vocals were consistently one of the highlights of the experience. Across tracks such as "Body to Body", "Aliens", and "2.0", voices came through with excellent clarity and definition. Whether listening to music or watching movies, dialogue remained easy to follow and never felt buried beneath background effects or instrumentation. The presentation felt crisp and natural without sounding artificially boosted, which made long listening sessions particularly enjoyable.

Sennheiser bundles a detachable coiled cable, a 3.5mm plug, and a 6.3mm adapter

'FYA' gave me one of the better opportunities to assess the HD 480 Pro Plus' bass response. The track carries enough low-end energy to reveal whether a pair of headphones will overemphasise the bass, but the Sennheiser remained measured throughout. The bass had presence and weight, yet it never felt excessive or intrusive, allowing the vocals and other elements of the track to retain their place in the mix. Listeners looking for an aggressively bass-heavy experience may want more, but I appreciated the restraint and balance on offer here.

If "FYA" gave me an opportunity to assess the headphone's bass response, tracks such as "Merry Go Round" and "Please" highlighted its handling of melody. The HD 480 Pro Plus presented both songs with a sense of balance that kept the melodies as the focal point. Rather than exaggerating any particular frequency range, the headphones let the arrangements breathe, making repeated listens just as enjoyable as the first. I found myself particularly enjoying the guitar riff towards the end of "Like Animals". It's a relatively brief moment, but one that the headphones reproduced with enough clarity and presence to make it genuinely memorable.

The longer I spent with the HD 480 Pro Plus, the less I thought about the headphones themselves. Whether I was listening to music, watching a movie, or just letting YouTube run in the background while working, the experience remained consistently enjoyable, with no obvious weaknesses demanding attention.

Thick ear cushions contribute to the headphone's overall comfort

By the end of my testing, what I appreciated most about the HD 480 Pro Plus wasn't a single standout characteristic but rather its consistency. Nothing felt exaggerated, nothing felt fatiguing, and nothing distracted from the content itself. The headphones simply got out of the way and allowed me to focus on what I was listening to, which is perhaps one of the strongest compliments I can give a pair of monitoring-oriented headphones.

Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus Verdict

The Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Plus won me over gradually rather than immediately. It doesn't rely on exaggerated bass, sparkling highs, or an aggressively tuned sound signature to make a strong first impression. Instead, it focuses on delivering a balanced and consistently enjoyable listening experience, and I found myself appreciating that more the longer I used it.

The longer I spent with the HD 480 Pro Plus, the more I appreciated its lack of distractions. Rather than chasing a dramatic sound signature or trying to impress with one particular characteristic, it focused on delivering a balanced and dependable listening experience that remained enjoyable across everything I threw at it.

The earcups provide good passive noise isolation

Comfort is another area where the HD 480 Pro Plus performs well. The lightweight construction makes long listening sessions effortless, while the included travel case adds a welcome layer of practicality for anyone who regularly carries their audio gear around. The only caveat is that the closed-back design can retain some heat during extended use in humid conditions.

At Rs. 47,999, the HD 480 Pro Plus is undoubtedly a premium purchase. However, if you're looking for a pair of headphones that prioritise balance, comfort, and long-term listenability over flashy tuning or gimmicks, Sennheiser's latest offering makes a compelling case. By the end of my testing, the quality I appreciated most wasn't any single feature. It was the fact that the HD 480 Pro Plus consistently got out of the way and let me enjoy what I was listening to.