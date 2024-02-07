Technology News
  Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Headphones With Up to 50 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Headphones With Up to 50-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones are priced at Rs. 15,990 and will be available starting February 14.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2024 18:03 IST
Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Headphones With Up to 50-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones are backed by an 800mAh battery

Highlights
  • Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones feature 37mm dynamic drivers
  • The headphones support adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC)
  • Sennheiser Accentum Plus offer a 5-band equaliser to customise sound
Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones have been launched in India on Wednesday (February 7). The Accentum series previously debuted in China and were showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The new over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones are available in two colour options and are said to deliver up to 50 hours of playback time. Sennheiser offers sound personalisation options through multiple sound modes and an inbuilt 5-band equaliser. They sport 37mm dynamic drivers alongside inbuilt dual beamforming microphones for noise reduction.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones price in India, availability

The price of the Sennheiser Accentum Plus is set at Rs. 15,990 in India. The headphones are available in Black and White colour options. They will go on sale starting February 14 and will be available on Sennheiser's website and Amazon. The pre-booking is open for the wearables and will continue till February 13. During this period, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 with an effective price of Rs. 14,990.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones specifications

The newly launched Sennheiser Accentum Plus feature 37mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 10Hz to 22,000Hz and a speaker sensitivity of 106dB. The wireless headphones sport a dual beamforming microphone that is capable of reducing ambient noise and improving voice clarity. They also support adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). With a silicon build and cushioned earcups, the headphones weigh 227g, folds flat and ship with a protective zip-storage case.

Sennheiser's Accentum Plus are backed by an 800 mAh battery, and the company claims that they offer up to 50 hours of battery life via Bluetooth and with ANC turned on. Sennheiser says the headphones take roughly 3.5 hours to fully charge and offers 5 hours of playtime with just a10 minute charge. For connectivity, the headphones support Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm audio port. Sennheiser also offers a cable in the box for wired listening experience.

To control the Sennheiser Accentum Plus, users can either use the gesture-based touch control or use the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which is available on both iOS and Android.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi A3 Confirmed to Launch in India on February 14; to Feature a Dual Rear Camera Unit
Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Headphones With Up to 50-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
