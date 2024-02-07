Technology News

Redmi A3 Confirmed to Launch in India on February 14; to Feature a Dual Rear Camera Unit

Redmi A3 will get a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, marking a big upgrade from its predecessor.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2024 17:47 IST
Redmi A3 Confirmed to Launch in India on February 14; to Feature a Dual Rear Camera Unit

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi A3 is rumoured to retain the MediaTek Helio G36 chipset from Redmi A2

Highlights
  • Redmi A3 will be equipped with up to 6GB RAM
  • The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Redmi A3 is teased to sport a halo design for its rear camera module
Advertisement

Redmi A3 is now confirmed to launch in India on February 14. The company has created a new landing page for the smartphone, and shared some of its specifications ahead of the launch. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB RAM with support for 6GB virtual RAM, and a 5,000mAH battery. Alongside, the company has also teased a halo design for the handset and highlighted a circular camera module with a dual camera setup.

As per the Redmi A3 landing page, the handset will be available in a green colourway. In terms of design, the smartphone will get a leather textured back panel similar to its predecessor, and a circular camera module, which the Chinese smartphone maker is calling a halo design. The design appears to be pretty minimalistic with the company branding placed at the bottom. The USB Type-C charging port can also be seen in the shared images.

The company also revealed that the Redmi A3 will get a display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a nice jump from the 60Hz screen on the Redmi A2. Other details about the display were not disclosed. Additionally, the handset is confirmed to get up. to 6GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. Other RAM or inbuilt storage variants were not divulged.

However, other key specifications of the handset have also been tipped. Recently, the Redmi A3 was spotted on African retail outlets. As per the listing, the smartphone may run on a MediaTek processor, although the exact model was not mentioned. A 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant was also suggested by the listing. Further, the handset could sport a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The battery unit is rumoured to come alongside a 10W wired charging support.

A separate report also suggested that the Redmi A3 could feature a 6.71-inch display, boasting a larger size than its predecessor's 6.52-inch screen. A 32GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variant was also tipped. Further, the smartphone could be available in black, blue, and forest green colour options. It is likely to run on Android 13 Go Edition.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi A3, Redmi A3 Specifications, Redmi A3 launch, Redmi A2, Redmi
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Watch Ultra With microLED Display Delayed Beyond 2026 Due to Supply Constraints: Report

Related Stories

Redmi A3 Confirmed to Launch in India on February 14; to Feature a Dual Rear Camera Unit
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo Now Available, New Gameplay Showcases World Map, Minigames, More
  2. Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Headphones With Up to 50-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of February 22 Launch
  4. Redmi A3 Confirmed to Launch in India on February 14; to Feature a Dual Rear Camera Unit
  5. Realme 12+ 5G Spotted on Geekbench; May Get a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC
  6. Apple Watch Ultra With microLED Display Delayed Beyond 2026 Due to Supply Constraints: Report
  7. Google Pixel Fold 2 With Tensor G4 Chip, 16GB of RAM Reportedly in Testing
  8. India Gets New Crypto-INR Futures Exchange Named ‘Pi42’ from WazirX, ZebPay Leaders
  9. OpenAI Implements New Watermarking Technology in AI-Generated Images by DALL-E 3
  10. Vivo Y200e 5G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Design, Key Specifications Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »