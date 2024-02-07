Redmi A3 is now confirmed to launch in India on February 14. The company has created a new landing page for the smartphone, and shared some of its specifications ahead of the launch. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB RAM with support for 6GB virtual RAM, and a 5,000mAH battery. Alongside, the company has also teased a halo design for the handset and highlighted a circular camera module with a dual camera setup.

As per the Redmi A3 landing page, the handset will be available in a green colourway. In terms of design, the smartphone will get a leather textured back panel similar to its predecessor, and a circular camera module, which the Chinese smartphone maker is calling a halo design. The design appears to be pretty minimalistic with the company branding placed at the bottom. The USB Type-C charging port can also be seen in the shared images.

The company also revealed that the Redmi A3 will get a display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a nice jump from the 60Hz screen on the Redmi A2. Other details about the display were not disclosed. Additionally, the handset is confirmed to get up. to 6GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. Other RAM or inbuilt storage variants were not divulged.

However, other key specifications of the handset have also been tipped. Recently, the Redmi A3 was spotted on African retail outlets. As per the listing, the smartphone may run on a MediaTek processor, although the exact model was not mentioned. A 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant was also suggested by the listing. Further, the handset could sport a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The battery unit is rumoured to come alongside a 10W wired charging support.

A separate report also suggested that the Redmi A3 could feature a 6.71-inch display, boasting a larger size than its predecessor's 6.52-inch screen. A 32GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variant was also tipped. Further, the smartphone could be available in black, blue, and forest green colour options. It is likely to run on Android 13 Go Edition.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.